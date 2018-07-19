CounterPath Bags a New Contract

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH;TSX:PATH), a global provider of over-the-top (OTT) unified communications solutions for enterprises and service providers announced the signing of a agreement with a leading contact center solution provider. The company said that the new agreement with the client was for CounterPath’s Hosted Stretto Platform for voice quality monitoring and remote support. As quoted in … Continued

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH;TSX:PATH), a global provider of over-the-top (OTT) unified communications solutions for enterprises and service providers announced the signing of a agreement with a leading contact center solution provider.

The company said that the new agreement with the client was for CounterPath’s Hosted Stretto Platform for voice quality monitoring and remote support.

As quoted in the press release:

The deployment is expected to grow over the coming months as usage expands to cover their install base of Bria Unified Communications clients.

Under the license agreement, the existing contact center customer will use cloud-based Stretto Platform services to easily provision and manage it’s current deployment of Bria softphones and leverage its in-depth reports and analytics to ensure optimal user experiences with greater responsiveness and efficiency. CounterPath was chosen by the customer to solve the management issues surrounding the success of their contact center customer deployment. Given the large scope and scale of their deployment, our customer was adding support resources to manage the onboarding and offboarding of Bria Software as their contact center customers expanded. With Stretto Platform services, our customer can now significantly decrease their operating costs.

According to a recent worldwide market study by Gartner, Software as a Service (SaaS) remains the largest segment of the cloud market, with annual revenue expected to grow 22.2 percent to reach $73.6 billion in 2018. Gartner expects SaaS to reach 45 percent of total application software spending by 2021. CounterPath customers are seeing the growing market trend towards cloud-based subscriptions services and are beginning to evaluate CounterPath’s Stretto subscription-based user management for current deployments of Bria Software.

“We are pleased to continue delivering software and services to this customer with its tens of thousands of users leveraging CounterPath’s Bria Softphone with their contact center offering and where user management is a challenge,” said Todd Carothers, EVP of Sales and Marketing. “Cloud-based Stretto Platform Services allows companies to leverage best-in-class hosted user management to provision users and amass high-level corelated data to drive better user experiences. This is a very deliberate trend we are seeing, and we expect to see dozens of deployments where customers who have deployed high numbers of Bria softphones leveraging CounterPath’s hosted subscription services to drive the next level of performance and user management in the coming months.”

CounterPath’s Stretto Platform is a robust, carrier-grade provisioning, messaging, collaboration, analytics and mobility experience enhancement platform that enables enterprises and service providers to build flexible solutions that meet their specific communication and user deployment requirements. As CounterPath’s partner network leveraging CounterPath cloud based services continues to grow, and with existing customers coming online, adoption is just beginning.

The various modules of the Stretto Platform, including Provisioning, User Experience Metrics, Help Desk, Push Notification, Call Continuity, Messaging and Presence, and Messaging Sync, can be purchased individually or in groupings to further enhance specific module features.