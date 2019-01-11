Baylin Technologies Introduces New Series of Multiband Antennas

Baylin Technologies (TSX:BYL) announced that its subsidiary Galtronics has introduced new series of multiband MIMO antennas for improved coverage of 4G and 5G wireless systems. As quoted in the press release: President and CEO, Randy Dewey, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of this suite of discreet antennas. “This line of whip antennas, as … Continued

Baylin Technologies (TSX:BYL) announced that its subsidiary Galtronics has introduced new series of multiband MIMO antennas for improved coverage of 4G and 5G wireless systems.

As quoted in the press release:

President and CEO, Randy Dewey, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of this suite of discreet antennas. “This line of whip antennas, as they are known in the field, was specifically designed to discreetly blend into urban landscapes while providing excellent coverage and RF specifications. Typical applications include mounting on street lights, traffic signals and utility poles and are available in a wide selection of colours to provide optimum concealment.”

The series of 2″ diameter omnidirectional and directional whip antennas provides a sleek light weight densification solution for both carrier and neutral host applications. Available in 36″, 48″ and 60″ lengths they all offer 4-port MIMO coverage for mid band spectrum and the 48″ and 60″ models offer 2-port MIMO coverage for LAA bands. The 60″ models are available in a variety of port/frequency, horizontal beam width and down tilt coverages. All solutions in this series are rated for IP65 outdoor environments and 150 mph wind survival speed.

Customers will be able to view these solutions at the VZTUF show in Austin, Texas January 13-16, 2019 and at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25-28, 2019.