Algerian Oil & Gas Industry Leader Sonatrach Selects MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) announced that the company would be providing its telematics solution to Sonatrech, Algerian Oil and gas industry pioneer.

The company engaged in fleet and mobile asset management solutions has more than 700,000 subscribers in over 120 countries and has been expading its customer base in the recent months.

As quoted in the press release:

MiX’s channel partner in the region, Algeria Telecoms Satellite (ATS), will be providing Sonatrach with a fleet management solution to address their safety, efficiency and compliance needs for 1,000 of their vehicles. MiX Telematics’ premium fleet solution is already installed in 500 vehicles of petroleum company Naftal, a division of Sonatrach. Based on the framework contract, which includes various Sonatrach divisions, the potential opportunity is 18,000 vehicles over several years. “We have a long-standing partnership with ATS and MiX is extremely proud to be working with them to continue providing customers in the region with world-class telematics solutions,” says Charles Tasker, Group Chief Operating Officer at MiX Telematics. “MiX has an excellent reputation with Oil & Gas customers globally. We’ve helped some of the biggest names in the industry achieve outstanding results with their drivers and fleets,” concludes Tasker.

Click here for the full text release.

