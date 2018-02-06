3tl Technologies Signs Seven Licensing Agreements

3tl Technologies (TSXV:TTM) has announced it has signed seven licensing agreements and revenue growth of nearly 80 percent.

As quoted in the press release:

Approximately 60% of the revenues from the seven license agreements will be recognized in 2018. 3tl is positioned for another year of strong revenue growth in 2018, with revenues from annual and multi-year licences and repeat customers signed in 2017, and a US sales group launched this year. Under the license agreements, the leading consumer brands will use PLATFORM³ to engage consumers via mobile devices, reward purchases and collect valuable consumer data. The seven license agreements include new and repeat customers: Repeat business with leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground-engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions, with sales of approximately US$2.5 billion in fiscal 2017. The leading brand signed a multi-year license agreement for its contractor turf business in 2017, and is working with 3tl to expand the program to other divisions, including lighting and electrical. (See press release dated Feb. 23, 2017 ).

Repeat business with a manufacturer and distributor of healthy pet foods and treats (See press release dated Oct. 24, 2017 ).

). Two license agreements with a global snack products company with annual revenues of approximately US$26 billion and 51 brands.

and 51 brands. A popular coffee brand owned by one of the world’s largest private roasters and distributors of coffee, including more than 20 consumer brands.

