Versarien Unveils Polygrene

Versarien (LSE:VRS) announced the formal launch of its graphene enhanced polymer range, Polygrene, which the company says has been developed for applications requiring increased mechanical performance over standard polymers. As quoted in the press release: Working in collaboration with industrial partners, Versarien have developed a variety of polymer compounds and masterbatches that feature different types … Continued

Versarien (LSE:VRS) announced the formal launch of its graphene enhanced polymer range, Polygrene, which the company says has been developed for applications requiring increased mechanical performance over standard polymers.

As quoted in the press release:

Working in collaboration with industrial partners, Versarien have developed a variety of polymer compounds and masterbatches that feature different types of polymer, along with different weight loadings of Versarien’s graphene, all under the Polygrene banner. These can be used in industrial extrusion, moulding and 3D printing processes.

The Polygrene range has been developed for applications requiring increased mechanical performance over standard polymers and allows for improvements in properties such as:

· Tensile modulus and strength

· Flexural modulus and strength

· Compressive modulus and strength

· Impact strength

· Elongation at break

· Hardness

· Flammability

Polygrene can also be developed to improve thermal and electrical conductivity where applications require this. Polygrene can be adapted to suit a variety of modern polymers, along with different grades of graphene, all to suit the needs of a wide variety of industries.

The Polygrene trade mark has been registered by Versarien and the Polygrene range will sit alongside the Company’s existing graphene products; Nanene, Hexotene and GraphInks.

Neill Ricketts, CEO of Versarien, commented:“The launch of the Polygrene range of graphene enhanced polymers is an important step for Versarien. The addition of graphene to polymers has been demonstrated to provide a variety of benefits, allowing innovative products to be developed. Polygrene will enable Versarien to be able to offer customers an already compounded material incorporating graphene that they can use in existing production processes.

“We are in discussions with a number of potential customers for Polygrene and look forward to announcing specific applications where Polygrene is being used in due course.”