Talga and BillerudKorsnäs Sign Graphene Packaging LOI

Talga Resources (ASX:TLG) announced on Thursday (August 23) that the company has signed a letter of intent with BillerudKorsnäs (CPH:BILL) to explore potential benefits of graphene in packaging applications.

The companies in the press release said they will analyse the perks of graphene in packaging by implementing the Talga graphene (Talphene) product into a packaging application of BillerudKorsnäs.

The news comes on the heels of Talga filing its quarterly financials with the ASX in July. In that report, it was revealed the company had completed non-disclosure agreements with 11 companies to engage in graphene and graphite product development.

Talga Resources, which owns high grade graphite deposits in Sweden, said that it now has 125 such agreements with various companies including those engaged in coatings, automotive and packaging.

“Talga is excited to be working with BillerudKorsnäs who are at the forefront of paper and board packaging innovation, sustainability and performance,” Mark Thompson, MD of Talga, said in therelease. “We look forward to exploring our graphene product technology toward success of the application”.

Engaged in advancing graphene and graphite products, Talga said in its financials that it is involved in numerous graphene product tests including a large scale battery anode and additive tests which are currently underway.

“Talga has seen a growing number of enquiries in the last quarter across Europe to Asia, for graphene product development collaborations and samples,” Thompson said in the quarterly activities report.

Meanwhile, a positive outcome of this partnership with Talga could elevate BillerudKorsnäs. Casein point–the company in July noted that ‘innovative and sustainable products are gaining an increasingly important role’.

“Talga’s advanced solutions fit very well with BillerudKorsnäs’ vision of challenging conventional packaging for a sustainable future,” Magnus Wikström, CTO of BillerudKorsnäs, said in Thursday’s release. “We are happy for this collaboration and look forward to jointly explore new possibilities together with the Talga team”.

BillerudKorsnäs is a company focused in packing materials and a provider of primary fibre based packaging materials.The company has eight production units in Sweden.

Over the last several years, a number of reports have favored the use of graphene in packaging applications– from food packaging to electronics packaging.

Following the announcement on Thursday, shares of Talga Resources were up 4.26 percent to close the trading session at AU$0.49. On TradingView, the stock has a “Sell” ranking with 11 verticals against, 10 in neutral and five in favor.

Meanwhile, shares of BillerudKorsnäs were up 1.82 percent to close the trading session on Thursday at 108.90 euros. The stock has a “Buy’” ranking on TradingView with 10 verticals in favor, nine in neutral and seven against.

Securities Disclosure: I, Bala Yogesh hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.