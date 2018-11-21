newGen Group Contract Introduces PureGRAPH into Cement Industry

First Graphene (ASX:FGR) announced further updates in its research and development collaboration with newGen Group as the company is working with various industries to develop new products for its PureGRAPH graphene products. In the latest development, newGen will supply a wear lining system for dryer chute applications to a large cement producer in Australia with … Continued









First Graphene (ASX:FGR) announced further updates in its research and development collaboration with newGen Group as the company is working with various industries to develop new products for its PureGRAPH graphene products.

In the latest development, newGen will supply a wear lining system for dryer chute applications to a large cement producer in Australia with the producer using the product at their Perth facility.

As quoted in the press release:

By working with customers directly, rather than acting through selling agents, the Company is forging strong relationships that will stand it in good stead going forward. We continue to build our reputation as a reliable supplier of quality graphene based on the PureGRAPH™ range, making First Graphene the go-to company for industries wanting to benefit from the addition of graphene to their product range. The Company is pleased to confirm further progress in its R&D collaboration with newGen Group. newGen will supply a wear lining system for dryer chute applications to a large Australian cement producer in their Perth facility. They are a leading supplier of cement and lime to the Western Australia’s mining, agriculture and construction industries. Each 50m2 liner will contain 10 to 12kg of PureGRAPH™ and is a further significant step in the adoption of First Graphene products into large industrial applications. It is expected the liner will be cast and installed in December 2018. “It is exciting to see the early adoption of the PureGRAPH™ products being recognised by newGen customers in real industrial applications. It is a credit to the efforts and dedication of both the First Graphene and newGen teams,” Craig McGuckin, managing director, First Graphene, said. “The PureGRAPH resin was added seamlessly into our mixing procedure. It is not labour intensive or complicated with regard to our standard operating practices,” Ben Walker, managing director of newGen, said in the release.

