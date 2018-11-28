First Graphene Receives Commercial Scale Order for PureGRAPH Products

First Graphene (ASX:FGR) announced that it has received an order from newGen for 2,000 kg of PureGraph range to be delivered in 2019 for use in Armour-GRAPH product range. The company believes that the order is the single largest for commercial supply of bulk graphene materials to date. As quoted in the press release: First … Continued









First Graphene pleased to report that is delivering on its previous guidance whereby it had advised shareholders that it expected to receive commercial scale orders for its graphene products by the end of 2018. The purchase order for 2,000kg of PureGRAPH™ range products from newGen for delivery during 2019, represents a significant development not only for FGR, but also for the broader graphene market. It demonstrates the initial market appetite for high quality bulk graphene products of the type in which FGR specialises. Up until now the graphene sector has been supplying mostly samples for evaluation.This order represents a step change in the business as it starts to scale up for larger size orders. Pleasingly, the premium price to be received pursuant to the order debunks the myth that graphene is expensive. The productivity benefits and material performance improvements experienced when PureGRAPHTM is added to materials more than compensate for thecost of the graphene, and it underpins the pricing strategy employed by First Graphene.

