Which NASDAQ tech stocks gained the most last week? We run through the five biggest gainers in this article.









The NASDAQ Composite Index (INDEXNASDAQ:IXIC) started the week at 7,981.85 points on Monday (May 6) and settled at 7,837.85 points as of 12:04 p.m. EDT on Friday (May 10).

On Friday, in the year’s most anticipated IPO, Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) made its trading debut. With an IPO listing price of US$45, shares opened at a price of US$42, edging to US$43 as the day went on. The ride-hailing company raised US$8.1 billion, just under half of Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) US$17 billion IPO in 2012.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), said that he wanted to build infrastructure to allow humans to live in space, unveiling a moon lander on Thursday (May 9). “This would be an incredible civilization,” Bezos said, according to the New York Times.

In the small- and mid-cap spaces, the five top gainers are as follows:

Pintec Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PT)

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Everquote (NASDAQ:EVER)

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Pintec Technology Holdings

Leading the way this week was Pintec Technology Holdings, a fintech company based in China. Pintec offers a suite of services, including personal loans, instalment loans, SME loans, wealth management and insurance solutions, to a wide range of industries.

In addition, Pintech Technologies offers advanced lending technologies, data-based asset allocation and mutual fund services.

On Wednesday (May 8), Pintec opened an international office headquartered in Singapore. Here, Pintec plans to launch innovation labs and research and development centers to enhance its product and service offerings.

Over the week, Pintec share prices rose 37.96 percent, reaching US$8.06 as of 1:17 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Red Violet

Boca Raton, Florida-based company Red Violet is our runner-up for the week, boasting over 24 percent price gains since Monday. The data analytics company also owns blockchain company Red Violet Blockchain and Analytics, which is developing identity verification and Know Your Client compliance solutions for the industry.

On Tuesday (May 7), Red Violet released its first quarter financial results. Highlights included a 72 percent increase in revenue to US$5.7 million in addition to a 53 percent increase in adjusted gross margin.

“Our team continues to enhance the functionality and performance of our solutions and, as a result, we are winning head-to-head challenges against the competition and driving new use cases for our customers,” said CEO Derek Dubner in a press release.

Shares of Red Violet climbed to US$9.80, representing a 24.52 percent hike as of 1:18 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Everquote

Not shy to our top tech NASDAQ stocks, Everquote has graced this list more than once over recent weeks. The fintech insurance company, which provides auto, home and life insurance products saw its share price rise over 17 percent since Monday.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Everquote has been in operation since 2011. The company was originally named AdHarmonics and launched its IPO just under a year ago in June 2018.

Everquote released its first quarter results on Monday, reporting 28 percent year-over-year revenue growth totalling US$52.2 million.

“We grew our insurance shopping consumer volume, expanded our insurance provider network, and continued to scale our newest verticals while increasing consumer-provider engagement with additional partial provider partner integrations,” said Everquote CEO Seth Birnaum in a press release. Home and life insurance verticals show an increase of 50 percent in year-over-year revenues while auto insurance experienced a 25 percent rise in revenue year-over-year.

Everquote shares increased by 17.13 percent last week, rising to US$10.18 as of 1:10 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Veritone

With headquarters in Costa Mesa, California, Veritone claims to have created the first operating system for artificial intelligence (AI). Its core functionalities include language detection, face detection, translation, transcription and object detection.

Last week, Veritone also reported its first quarter financial results. The company reported US$12.1 million in revenue, with a 117 percent increase in year-over-year SaaS revenue.

“As we continue to enhance and improve our aiWARE operating system with new features, capabilities and components, we are able to more rapidly develop and deliver applications to meet specific use cases,” said Veritone CEO and Chairman Chad Steelberg in a press release.

Shares of Veritone gained 16.23 percent, climbing to US$7.16 as of 1:20 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies is our final top tech company on our list, with shares rising almost 15 percent over the week. The company provides artificial intelligence driven platforms that help companies streamline digital experiences, generate revenue and provide a host of internet of things products to its customers.

On Thursday (May 9), the company released its financial results for the first quarter of 2019. “We delivered healthy revenue growth on both a sequential and year-over-year basis due to strength in our messaging business, as well as positive adjusted EBITDA for the third consecutive quarter,” said Synchronoss Technologies CEO and President Glenn Lurie in a press release. The company reported US$88.1 million review for the quarter and GAAP net loss of US$27.6 million.

Over the week, Synchronoss shares rose 14.73 percent to reach US$5.92 as of 1:22 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Data for the 5 Top NASDAQ Tech Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 12:00 p.m. EDT using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with a market capitalization of less than $500 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the technology sector are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Dorothy Neufeld, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

**This article is updated each week. Please scroll to the top for the most recent information**

5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Tech Stocks: Zix Leads with 42 Percent Gain

By Bala Yogesh, May 5, 2019

The NASDAQ Composite Index (INDEXNASDAQ:IXIC) started the trading session last Monday (April 29) at 8,147.65 and settled around the 8,138.99 mark as of 12:52 p.m. EDT on Friday (May 3).

Meanwhile, the NASDAQ Technology Index (INDEXNASDAQ:NDXT) started the week on Monday at 4,841.44 and settled down to trade at 4,845.93 as of 12:52 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), the parent company of Google, announced its 2019 first quarter results on Monday. The company reported revenues of US$36.3 billion, representing a 17 percent increase from the same period in 2018. However, in the earnings call, it was reported that its flagship Pixel phone line had lower year-on-year sales numbers, which was attributed to industry wide “pressures” on the smartphone market.

Find the best fintech stocks for 2019

Read our brand new report today

Give me my free report!

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) hosted its annual F8 Conference last week. The two day event, held on Tuesday (April 30) and Wednesday (May 1), saw the company unveil new features for its products, including WhatsApp and Instagram. Notably, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, said at the event that the company is moving towards a privacy focused platform.

While the big-cap companies certainly took the center stage, several small- and mid-cap companies saw gains through the course of the week. The top five big gainers for last week are:

Zix (NASDAQ:ZIXI )

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Zix

With a gain of just over 42 percent, Zix, a company focused on email security products, was trading at US$10.86 as of 1:30 p.m. EDT on Friday.

On Thursday (May 2), Zix announced its 2019 first quarter results, highlighting a revenue increase of 76 percent to US$29.3 million as compared to the same period in 2018. Further, the company said that its standalone revenue, which excludes revenue from its AppRiver acquisition, saw a 10 percent increase in 2019’s first quarter.

AudioEye

AudioEye, a company engaged in digital accessibility solutions for individuals with disabilities, was in the news last week for its partnership with Edlio. It was announced on Thursday that the companies have joined hands, and now Edlio’s portfolio of websites is enabled with AudioEye’s solutions to provide accessibility to all visitors.

The stock settled to trade at US$10.70 as of 1:30 p.m. EDT on Friday, gaining 24.75 percent in the week.

Find the best fintech stocks for 2019

Read our brand new report today

Give me my free report!

Avid Technology

Avid is engaged in media platform solutions for content creators, media and the entertainment industry. The company didn’t announce a meaningful update that would explain its price rise over the week.

With a gain of 23 percent, Avid’s stock settled to trade at US$9.17 as of 1:30 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Ultra Clean Holdings

Ultra Clean Holdings reported its financial results for 2019’s first quarter on Thursday, with the company announcing a 1.1 percent increase in its consolidated revenue as compared to the previous quarter. However, on a year-over-year basis, the numbers represent a 17.4 percent decrease.

Through the week, the company, which provides solutions for the semiconductor industry, gained 20.69 percent with the stock settling to trade at US$14.64 as of 1:30 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming takes the final spot on the list with a gain of 14.29 percent in the week. It settled to trade at US$8 as of 1:30 p.m. EDT on Friday.

On Friday, the company announced a partnership with Capcom that enables it to create esports competitions and leagues for the fighting game “Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition” across the US.

Data for the 5 Top NASDAQ Tech Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 12:00 p.m. EDT using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with a market capitalization of less than $500 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the technology sector are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Bala Yogesh, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.