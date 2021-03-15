ProStar Hires Jason Martschuk as New VP of Sales for Canada

ProStar Holdings Inc. (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions™ is pleased to announce the Company has hired Jason Martschuk as the Company’s Vice President of Sales for Canada.









ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ProStar” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions™ is pleased to announce the Company has hired Jason Martschuk as the Company’s Vice President of Sales for Canada. Mr. Martschuk will be responsible for overseeing the sales of ProStar’s patented flagship mobile software application PointMan® for all of Canada. Mr. Martschuk’s responsibilities will be to utilize his extensive experience in sales, engineering, and geospatial technology to increase ProStar’s market awareness and footprint in Canada.

ProStar CEO and Founder Page Tucker commented, “We have strategically expanded both our sales and marketing teams so that we can start to expand our market penetration into Canada and abroad. Jason’s depth of experience as a seasoned sales executive in selling enterprise SaaS solutions combined with his expertise in geospatial technology and project management is a rare and very impressive combination. In addition, his experience with working for AMEC, Hexagon PPM, and most recently with Oracle makes him an incredibly valuable resource and I have no doubt his contribution will be immediate and measurable.”

Jason Martschuk brings over 20 years of sales, GIS, and project management experience to ProStar Canada. As Executive Management for Oracle’s Construction and Engineering Global Business Unit for Western Canada, a Senior Sales Executive with Hexagon PPM, and as a GIS Specialist and Project Manager with AMEC.

“I look forward to expanding ProStar’s operations and increasing market share into Canada,” said Jason Martschuk. “When I first saw PointMan, I knew immediately that I was witnessing a technology that would forever change the industry and my career. I have been waiting for somebody to produce something like this for over 20 years, and now ProStar has done it. I am delighted to find a company that shares my vision and principles and provides such an incredible opportunity for me and my family.”

What You Should Know About ProStar (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00)

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions™. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is natively cloud and mobile, and offered as a SaaS recurring revenue model. ProStar’s solutions are adopted by some of the largest entities in North America, including Fortune 500 construction firms, the largest subsurface utilities engineering (SUE) firms, and government agencies.

ProStar has strategic partnerships with the leading GPS/GNSS and cable and pipe locator manufactures as well as their dealer networks, including Trimble®, Vivax-Metrotech, Radiodetection®, and Subsite® Electronics.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 19 issued patents in the United States and Canada, with several more pending. The patents protect the methods required to digitally capture, record, and display the precise location of buried utilities and pipelines.

ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in both early stage and Fortune 500 companies, TSX and TSX.V listed enterprises, and in geospatial, cloud and mobile technologies. ProStar’s leadership team includes Vasa Dasan, former CTO of Sun Microsystems, Carl Lashua, previous Chief Information Officer of HSBC Canada and Europe, and Matthew Breman prior Executive for Disneyworld Resorts.

For more information about ProStar, please visit: www.prostarcorp.com.

