5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Tech Stocks: Pinterest to List on NYSE

Which NASDAQ tech stocks gained the most last week? We run through the five biggest gainers in this article.









The NASDAQ Composite Index (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) started the week on Monday (April 1) at 7,800.24 points and settled at 7,930.37 points as of 12:00 p.m. EST on Friday (April 5).

Similarly, the NASDAQ Technology Index (INDEXNASDAQ:NDXT) started the week at 4,554.98 points before reaching 4,695.42 points as of 12:00 p.m. EST on Friday.

Last week saw Pinterest select the NYSE to list its anticipated IPO after the exchange placed a red banner on its building that said “NYSE follow us on Pinterest.” Pinterest’s most recent valuation stood at US$12 billion. The company is anticipated to be listed sometime in April as the company filed its S-1 in late March.

Meanwhile, shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) increased 4 percent on Friday (April 5). Since its IPO on March 29, the company’s shares have dropped over 8 percent. Reuters reported that short interest was US$937 million, or over 41 percent of its float, according to S-3 Partners.

In the small- and mid-cap space, over 40 stocks were in the green last week. The five top risers are as follows:

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI )

AstroNova (NASDAQ: ALOT )

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI )

EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER )

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ: CODA )

Veritone

Veritone is the first company to land on our five top weekly NASDAQ tech stocks list.

Veritone is the creator of the first artificial-intelligence (AI) operating system, called aiWARE. This system provides access to AI-powered solutions that analyzes data inputs from text to audio and video. aiWare allows businesses to analyze vast amounts of data in a short period of time. This system supports 30 different cognitive capabilities.

On March 20, Vertitone received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization for its aiWARE Government platform, which provides secure AI solutions for US government agencies.

The company’s stock rose 33.85 percent over the week, climbing to US$7.10 as of 12 p.m. EST on Friday.

Astronova

With headquarters in Rhode Island, AstroNova provides data-visualization technologies that are sold by approximately 100 resellers globally. Serving industries including aerospace, defense and industrial sectors, Astranova has been providing services from product identification to data acquisition since 1969.

Within the aerospace industry, AstroNova provides lightweight printers and aerospace products that can be integrated with its data visualization services at a high speed. Product span from Airborne printer paper, ethernet switches and commercial printers.

Despite no news last week, shares of the company rose 18.69 percent to reach US$24.05 as of 1:55 p.m. EST.

ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter is a company that identifies and locates gunshots with its network sensors and software. Its technology is able to detect gunshots in under a minute.

In a March 20 press release, the company announced that in 2018, it detected over 107,000 gunfire shots. The report, based on 88 cities in the US, noted that the busiest day for its review was August 26, 2018 and that Saturdays had the highest amount of gunfire activity.

Although there was no significant news this week, ShotSotter’s stock rose 16.80 percent over the week to reach US$45.30 at 2:05 p.m. EST on Friday.

EverQuote

Online insurance marketplace company EverQuote connects US customers with insurance providers through its data-driven platform. The company provides a number of different insurance products, including car, home and life insurance.

Last week, EverQuote appointed Anand Iyer, who formerly worked as Director of Performance Marketing at eBay, as VP of performance marketing.

EverQuote’s stock rose 13.58 percent over the week, reaching US$8.58 as of 2:15 p.m. EST on Friday.

Coda Octopus Group

As the final company on our five top weekly NASDAQ tech stocks, Coda Octopus Group provides marine technology products through its global business offices. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Coda Octopus Group provides underwater technologies that incorporate real-time 3D sonar for commercial and defense sectors. In addition, the company provides engineering services through its company, Colmek.

Despite no news last week, Coda Octopus Group’s stock rose 12.11 percent over the week, reaching US$10.41 as of 2:05 p.m. EST on Friday.

Data for the 5 Top NASDAQ Tech Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 12:00 p.m. EST using TradingView’s Stock Screener. Only companies with a market capitalization of less than $500 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the technology sector are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Dorothy Neufeld, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Tech Stocks: Moderate Gains for the Index

By Dorothy Neufeld, March 29, 2019

The NASDAQ Composite Index (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) started the week on Monday (March 25) at 7,618.98 points and settled at 7,704.75 points as of 12:47 p.m. EST on Friday (March 29).

Similarly, the NASDAQ Technology Index (INDEXNASDAQ:NDXT) started the week at 4,452.94 points before reaching 4,478.1 points as of 12:51 p.m. EST on Friday.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) launched its IPO Friday with shares opening the day at US$87.24. This marked a 21 percent rise over the US$72 IPO share price. Lyft’s US$24-billion valuation is among the largest IPOs in the past 10 years, with Snap’s US$29-billion IPO in 2017 as the most recent major listing. Several highly anticipated IPOs are expected to launch in 2019, including Airbnb, Slack, Uber and Pinterest.

In other news, last week saw Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) face scrutiny from federal regulators, as its privacy practises and corporate governance were being brought to inquiry. Facebook shares continued to rise over the week.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares also continued to trend upward over the week, increasing 6.73 percent. Tesla broke record car sales in Norway after launching its Model 3 in Europe in February.

In the small- and mid-cap space, over 30 stocks gained in the week. The five top risers are as follows:

iCad (NASDAQ: ICAD )

Neurotrope (NASDAQ: NTRP )

KeyW Holding (NASDAQ: KEYW )

Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID )

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX )

iCAD

A manufacturer of medical devices integrating artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, iCAD was the highest-performing tech stock on the NASDAQ last week. With cancer-detection solutions and therapy solutions as its principal operations, iCAD provides its services to over 3,500 medical facilities globally.

This past week, iCAD appointed Stacey Stevens, who has over 20 years of senior healthcare experience, as president. Shortly before the appointment, iCAD received FDA clearance for ProFoundAI, which is used for digital breast tomosynthesis. The company concurrently launched the AI medical solution in the US, building on AI-driven risk-prediction services for breast cancer.

On March 18, iCAD released its fourth-quarter and fiscal year-end results. Revenue increased 9 percent to US$25.6 million and gross profit increased by 76 percent to reach US$19.4 million.

The company’s stock rose 26.39 percent over the week, climbing to US$5.22 as of 3:45 p.m. EST on Friday.

Neurotrope

Neurotrope develops treatments for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s, fragile X syndrome and multiple sclerosis.

Neurotrope announced on March 21 that Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) has discontinued its Phase 3 trials of aducanumab, which was developed for treating Alzheimer’s disease. In more promising news, on March 13 the company completed enrolment of the confirmatory Phase 2 trial for Bryostatin-1, which has shown the ability to create new synaptic connections.

The company rose 8.78 percent over the news-less week to finish off at US$5.45 as of 4 p.m. EST.

KeyW Holding

With primary operations including cybersecurity services, intelligence and counterterrorism, KeyW provides advanced technologies and analytics to help prevent cybersecurity threats.

KeyW is currently headquartered in Hanover, Maryland. After releasing its fourth-quarter and year-end financial results on March 12, KeyW shares rose over the following two weeks. The company reported US$506 million in annual revenues at a 14.8 percent increase. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization stood at US$49.6 million.

Shares increased 8.02 percent over the week for KeyW, closing at US$8.62 at 4 p.m. EST Friday.

Avid Technology

With a 30-year history, Avid Technology is a media company that provides solutions to leading film studios, news rooms and commercial music and streaming services. It is an Oscar and Emmy award-winning product innovator with a customer association that has over 25,000 members.

On Monday, Avid announced that it will be presenting at the Sidoti Conference following the announcement of the company’s fiscal-year-end financial results. Despite a 1 percent decrease in its annual 2018 revenues, share prices did not abate last week. Operating income increased 161 percent to US$8.4 million, bolstering the company.

Although there was no significant news this week, Avid’s stock rose 6.43 percent over the week, closing at US$7.45 at 4 p.m. EST on Friday.

Ideanomics

Ideanomics is the final company on our list. Headquartered in New York, Ideanomics is a fintech and AI company that is focused on digital asset management services and digital banking advisory.

On March 19, the company announced that it had secured two deals and will be providing digital financial risk management services to GT Dollar and Thai Setaku Insurance.

Despite no news since the previous week, Ideanomics’ stock rose 4.26 percent over the week, reaching US$1.89 as of 3:48 p.m. EST on Friday.

