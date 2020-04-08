Swift Media Limited Announces Over $2.0 Million Value In New Contract Signings

Swift Media Limited (“Swift Media”, “the Company”) (ASX:SW1) is pleased to announce the signing of three new contracts to provide fit for purpose entertainment systems at workforce accommodation villages with a combined total contract value in excess of $2.0m.









Swift Media Limited (“Swift Media”, “the Company”) (ASX:SW1) is pleased to announce the signing of three new contracts to provide fit for purpose entertainment systems at workforce accommodation villages with a combined total contract value in excess of $2.0m.

Mineral Resources Ltd – New Contract Swift has been appointed by Mineral Resources Ltd for the provision of Pay TV Content and adhoc Support and Maintenance Services to five of its remote accommodation sites. Under a two year agreement, Swift will provide content to rooms and wet mess areas to service the five remote sites.

Roy Hill – Contract Extension Swift is delighted to announce Roy Hill has extended Swift’s services for an additional twelve months commencing in April signalling the continuation of Swift’s long term relationship with Roy Hill, providing communications and entertainment services to the Roy Hill mine village in Western Australia.

Quarantine Camp – New Contract Additionally Swift Media has been appointed to provide television services, Wifi internet, movies and 24×7 support to a quarantine camp. Phase 1 of the contract covers around 780 rooms with an upfront and ongoing revenue component.

CEO Pippa Leary said, “We are delighted to convert these three, important new contract wins from our growing pipeline of opportunities. Having streamlined Swift to focus on our core verticals, these appointments demonstrate our compelling value proposition and ability to leverage our market leading position to drive growth. We look forward to working closely with our partners to deliver outstanding results.”

END

ABOUT SWIFT MEDIA LIMITED Swift Media Limited (ASX: SW1) is a diversified telecommunications, content and advertising solutions provider. Swift empowers guests to watch, play, connect and interact and provides accommodation providers with meaningful insights and opportunities to drive new business. Swift delivers customised content, communications and targeted advertising across secure closed networks. Swift’s services include free-to-air television, pay television, telecommunications and video on demand with content from some of Hollywood’s largest studios. Running in more than 2,000 sites (approximately 65,000 dedicated TV screen plus mobile applications) across the mining, oil and gas, aged care and retirement village, healthcare and hospitality sectors, Swift’s fully integrated platform is deployed in some of the world’s harshest regions, where reliability, flexibility and scalability are critical success factors.

This announcement was approved and authorised for release by the Continuous Disclosure Committee

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Pippa Leary

Chief Executive Officer

+61 2 9929 2763

investor@swiftmedia.com.au

Michael Brown

Investor Relations

+61 400 248 080

mbrown@pegasusadvisory.com.au

Source