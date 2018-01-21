5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Tech Stocks: Tech Stocks Lead Wall Street

The NASDAQ Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) was in the green again last week, increasing by 1.69 percent to 7,331.40 points as of 2:20 p.m. EST on Friday (January 19). The story is similar for the NASDAQ 100 Technology Sector (INDEXNASDAQ:NDXT), which gained 2.76 percent to reach 4,223.41 points as of 2:21 p.m. EST on Friday.

On Wednesday (January 17), Reuters reported that–overall–tech stocks have benefited Wall Street over the last week, which isn’t surprising given the increase both the NASDAQ Composite and NASDAQ 100 Technology Sector felt over the five-day trading period.

A number of microcap tech stocks were also on the rise last week, including:

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Internet Gold-Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLD)

Mattersight (NASDAQ:MATR)

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

JMU (NASDAQ:JMU)

Here’s a closer look at those companies.

Support.com

The top NASDAQ tech stock last week was Support.com, a provider of cloud-based software services through the following ways: its Support.com Cloud, which helps companies boost agent productivity, and its technology support services programs, which helps brands in cable, retail, and software to create revenue streams and strengthen customer relationships.

On Thursday (January 18), the company released a statement reminding investors of its net operating loss carryforwards and tax benefits preservation plan, which may have helped bolster its share price. Over the five-day period, shares of Support.com increased 10.40 percent to reach $2.76 as of 2:32 p.m. EST on Friday.

Internet Gold-Golden Lines

Next is Internet Gold is a telecommunications-oriented holding company which is a controlled subsidiary of Eurocom Communications.

That being said, Internet Gold-Golden Lines didn’t have any news during last week’s trading period. Still, its share price increased 9.68 percent to reach $10.53 as of 12:36 p.m. EST on Friday.

Mattersight

Middle of the pack is Mattersight, a company that offers brands services to create chemistry with their customers through shorter conversations that increase loyalty for call centers.

On Thursday, Mattersight announced that Frank Suljic, its vice president of strategic sales, had been named to Customer Contact Week’s Advisory Board–which may have impacted Mattersight’s share price. Over the five-day trading period, shares of Mattersight increased 9.09 percent to $3.00 as of 3:06 p.m. EST on Friday.

eGain

Next is eGain, a company offering cloud-based and on-site customer engagement software solutions across the web, social and phone channels.

eGain announced on Wednesday (January 17), that Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) had selected eGain’s platform, eGain Solve to provide omnichannel customer service. As a result, shares of eGain increased 3.51 percent to reach $5.90 as of 3:10 p.m. EST on Friday.

JMU

Rounding out the 5 top weekly NASDAQ tech stocks list is JMU, a company that operates China’s biggest online foodservice platform that provides business-to-business services to foodservice providers and consumers. According to the company website, JMU hopes to “cultivate traditional offline foodservice businesses using internet tools to create value for foodservice companies, brand suppliers and customers.”

Over the five-day trading period, shares of JMU increased 1.77 percent to $1.15 as of 3:19 p.m. EST on Friday.

Data for 5 Top NASDAQ Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday after market close using The Globe and Mail’s market data filter. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than $50 million and less than $500 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the computer software and processing sector are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Jocelyn Aspa, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.