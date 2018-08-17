iClick Interactive Joins Industry Group to Help Build a Strong AI and Robotics Ecosystem in Hong Kong

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) announced that Jian Tang, CTO of the company joined the Hong Kong Society of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics as a executive council member. As quoted in the press release: HKSAIR is a recently-founded non-profit organization which aims to act as a platform to connect parties in the Artificial Intelligence and … Continued

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) announced that Jian Tang, CTO of the company joined the Hong Kong Society of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics as a executive council member.

HKSAIR is a recently-founded non-profit organization which aims to act as a platform to connect parties in the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (AIR) industry with each other as well as with the government and industry talent. These connections will lead to joint initiatives between academic researchers and industrial R&D teams, as well as fostering improved communication between the Hong Kong and Shenzhen AIR industries. The organization also plans to arrange training and competitions to identify fresh talent and enhance the skills of existing industry participants.

Dr. Jian Tang said, “I am honored to join the Hong Kong Society of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics as an Executive Council Member and look forward to working together with my peers to promote a bright future for the whole industry. As a home-grown Hong Kong company, iClick is thrilled to join the vibrant tech community and to support the development of a strong and connected local AIR ecosystem.”

“With our offices and R&D teams in Guangzhou and Shenzhen, as well as our extensive knowledge of the China market, we believe that we are well-positioned to help HKSAIR in their mission to foster collaboration and meaningful exchanges between the tech communities in Hong Kong and the rest of the Greater Bay Area.” Tang added.