Google Targets Gaming Community with Stadia

With the launch of Stadia, Google is presenting an opportunity for gamers to play games at the “press of a button.”









Google, an Alphabet product (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced on Tuesday (March 19) the launch of Stadia, a new platform that seeks to deliver instant access to games on any device including laptop, tablet and mobiles.

The internet giant was rumored to unveil a streaming service, especially after it tested the platform under the Project Stream moniker. At the Game Developers Conference on Tuesday, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, officially unveiled the service that lets gamers stream games from the cloud to a device of their choice.

It has to be noted that the company hasn’t set an official date for the launch of the service, although it was said that it would be launched some time this year in Europe, Canada, the UK and the US.

Pichai kicked off the event with the confession that he isn’t a “big gamer,” but would play FIFA 19 and Ashes Cricket “quite a bit.”

In a blog post, Phil Harrison, VP of Google Stadia, said that the streaming service would rely on the company’s globally connected network of data centers, and that Stadia “will free players from the limitations of traditional consoles and PCs.”

“Data centers make Stadia possible, but what sets the system apart is how it works with other Google services,” Harrison said in the blog post.

Harrisson highlighted that more than 200 million people watch content related to gaming daily on YouTube. With Stadia, Google is presenting an opportunity for gamers to play the games at the “press of a button.”

“If you watch one of your favorite creators playing Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, simply click the “play now” button. Seconds later, you’ll be running around ancient Greece in your own game/on your own adventure — no downloads, no updates, no patches and no installs,” Harrisson said.

The company seeks to provide support of up to 4K resolution and up to 60 frames per second (FPS) when launch, and eventually scale up to 8K resolution and 120 FPS in the future.

To minimize latency and to elevate the game performance, Google has partnered with AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) to build custom GPUs for its data centers.

“We’ve worked closely with AMD for years on this project, leading to the development of a custom GPU with leading-edge features and performance for Google Stadia,” Dov Zimring, Google Stadia developer platform product lead, said in the release.

Ogi Brkic, corporate vice president and general manager of the Datacenter GPU Business Unit at AMD, said that his company was delighted to work with Google.

“By combining our gaming DNA and datacenter technology leadership with a long-standing commitment to open platforms, AMD provides unique technologies and expertise to enable world-class cloud gaming experiences,” Brkic said.

Additionally, Google also introduced the Stadia controller, which would connect to the Stadia service directly through WiFi and link it to a game session in the cloud.

Following the announcement, shares of Alphabet were up 1.17 percent and closed the trading session on Tuesday at US$1,202.46. The stock has a “Strong Buy” ranking on TradingView with 18 verticals in favor and 10 in neutral.

The company also has a “Strong Buy” ranking on TipRanks with an analyst target price of US$1,349.88 which represents a 12.26 percent upside from its current price.

Image via Google Game Developers Conference.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bala Yogesh, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.