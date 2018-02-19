5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks

Blockchain isn’t the only new wave of technology that’s transforming the world we live in: artificial intelligence (AI) is also taking charge as a revolutionary industry in a big, big way.

A Research and Markets report called “Global Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025” indicates the artificial intelligence sector was worth $1.36 billion just two years ago (2016), and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 52 percent between 2017 and 2025. According to the report, 2016 was a significant year for the industry as it marked the year AI officially became an evolving market.

Fueling growth going forward, technologies like deep learning, intelligent robots, neuro-linguistic programming and querying method will be at the forefront of the AI sector. With the market poised for significant, transformative growth over the next several years, here the Investing News Network (INN) takes a look at six artificial intelligent-related stocks for investors to familiarize themselves with. All companies below have market caps of less than $500 million and are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Diagnos (TSXV:ADK)

Market cap: $15.52 million; current share price: $0.09

First on our artificial intelligence stocks list is Diagnos, a data mining and interpretation consulting services company that also designs data analytics software products.

The company’s artificial intelligence technology is applied to save lives on a daily basis through critical health issues. Diagnos’ AI and healthcare technical services range from algorithm development, data analysis and image processing.

Currently there are 16 countries were Diagnos operates, including Canada, the United Arab Emirates, India, Mexico, Switzerland, the US, Poland and Colombia and has 215,667 patients under its Diagnos’ care.

2. NexJ Systems (TSX:NXJ)

Market cap: $67.09 million; current share price: $3.19

Next is NexJ Systems, a company that provides customer management solutions to companies in the financial service and insurance sectors.

The company’s solutions include customer relationship management, customer process management, and customer data analytics and intelligence–which has a purpose of enabling augmented intelligence to understand, sell to and service customers.

More specifically, NexJ’s AI platform is called CDAi, which is an analytics pre-processor that enables companies to increase the reliability and efficiency of analytics and AI-initiatives.

3. ProntoForms (TSXV:PFM)

Market cap: $39.12 million; current share price: $0.35

ProntoForms provides mobile enterprise workflow solutions, bu tis working on AI-based applications as well. ProntoForms is looking to predictive analytics, voice recognition and computer vision technology as areas to implement AI technology.

As it currently stands, ProntoForms’ mobile solution assists remote workers collecting data through mobile forms over its business app, access company data offline or online, and share back the results with the office systems and cloud services.

Market cap: $79.12 million; current share price: $1.27

Venzee Technologies uses artificial intelligence to sync product information between retailers and retailer supply chain. The company’s Autopilot AI software receives information from suppliers and turns it into online products on shopping platforms such as Amazon, Shopify or WooCommerce.

Through the Autopilot software, suppliers send spreedsheets via email that transforms the information using Venzee’s Autopilot into products available on the above-noted shopping sites.

5. VIQ Solutions (TSXV:VQS)

Market cap: $44.35 million; current share price: $0.27

Rounding out our artificial intelligence stocks list is VIQ Solutions, a company that provides cybersecurity protected technology and service platforms for digital evidence capture and content management.

It is also working on accelerating its artificial intelligence platform called Next Growth Driver with enhanced services for its VIQ Government, Public Safety, Medical and Judicial customers.

Securities Disclosure: I, Jocelyn Aspa, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Venzee Technologies is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid for content.