RESAAS Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV:RSS) a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry, announces that Cory Brandolini has resigned from RESAAS’ Board of Directors.









As a result of Mr. Brandolini’s resignation, RESAAS will no longer put forward Mr. Brandolini for election as director at its annual general meeting on March 22, 2019. All other matters to be considered at the Meeting remain unchanged and are further described in RESAAS’ management information circular for the Meeting dated February 14, 2019, available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

“As RESAAS continues to revolutionize the real estate industry, it is important that our Board continues to examine its composition to ensure that its experience and expertise aligns with the Company’s strategic direction,” said Pierre Chadi, Chairman. “I will continue to work closely with our CEO, Tom Rossiter, to find a suitable candidate with in-depth industry experience to join the RESAAS Board of Directors.”

RESAAS wishes to thank Mr. Brandolini for his contribution and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a cloud-based and blockchain technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

