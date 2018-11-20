DigiMax CEO Chris Carl Talks STOs on Bloxlive.tv

DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. CEO Chris Carl was interviewed by bloxlive.tv. In the interview, Carl discussed security token offerings (STO) and what they mean for investors and for the blockchain industry.









DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. CEO Chris Carl was interviewed by Bloxlive.tv. In the interview, Carl discussed security token offerings (STO) and what they mean for investors and for the blockchain industry.

DigiMax helps companies raise money through STOs, instead of initial coin offerings (ICO), which were not industry complaint and gave did not instil confidence in the industry. However, Carl explained, DigiMax ensures that they only offer their services to regulatory compliant companies. Additionally, DigiMax helps their clients setup a STO, which ensures that their clients will be offering their investors some sort of insurance or security for their company. This could include offering investors an equity in the company or a percentage of the company’s sales, which will ensure some sort of return on investment for shareholders if the company goes on to make a profit or is sold. In essence, this could potentially create a safe way for investors to enter into the blockchain and cryptocurrency markets without fear that they will not make a return on their investments.

Carl also talked about their joint venture partnerships with regulatory compliant brokers and how this has helped them set up a conglomerate that fulfills the needs of companies looking to raise funds in the blockchain space.

To watch the full interview, click here.

Contact us via: info@firstbitcoin.io or visit http://www.firstbitcoin.io