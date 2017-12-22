Tech Investing Big News Roundup: HashChain Technology Announces $26 Million Bought Deal Private Placement of Units; dynaCERT Receives Initial Order for Europe; YDreams Global Opens First Arkave VR Store in One of the Largest Shopping Malls in South America « Fintech Trends 2017: Inno… Alison Cameron • December 22, 2017

In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup:

Blockchain:

Cleantech:

Cloud:

Tech Forecast and Promising Tech Stocks To Buy in 2017 Learn about breakthrough technology about to impact lives around the globe. We cover the entire industry in our FREE investor’s report. Learn about breakthrough technology about to impact lives around the globe. We cover the entire industry in our FREE investor’s report. Gain Access

This article is updated each week. Please scroll to the top for the most recent information.

Dec. 15 Big News Roundup: YDreams Global Signs Augmented Reality Project; MGX Minerals to Acquire Zinc Air Battery Developer; PHYTEC Buys Two Nano Dimension Professional-Grade 3D Printers

Cloud:

3D Printing:

Cleantech:

Tech Forecast and Promising Tech Stocks To Buy in 2017 Learn about breakthrough technology about to impact lives around the globe. We cover the entire industry in our FREE investor’s report. Learn about breakthrough technology about to impact lives around the globe. We cover the entire industry in our FREE investor’s report. Gain Access

This article is updated each week. Please scroll to the top for the most recent information.

Dec. 8 Big News Roundup: Nano Dimension Expands its North American Presence; 360 Blockchain Announces Start-Up Investment

In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup:

Cloud:

3D Printing:

Fintech:

Cleantech:

Tech Forecast and Promising Tech Stocks To Buy in 2017 Learn about breakthrough technology about to impact lives around the globe. We cover the entire industry in our FREE investor’s report. Learn about breakthrough technology about to impact lives around the globe. We cover the entire industry in our FREE investor’s report. Gain Access

Dec. 1 Big News Roundup: Natcore Gets US Patent For Laser-Transferred IBC Solar Cells; 360 Blockchain Expands Cryptocurrency Mining Operation; EnerSpar Announces Drill Mobilization

In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup:

Fintech:

Cleantech:

To see our previous Tech Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.