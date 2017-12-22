Big News Roundup: HashChain Technology Announces $26 Million Bought Deal Private Placement of Units; dynaCERT Receives Initial Order for Europe; YDreams Global Opens First Arkave VR Store in One of the Largest Shopping Malls in South America
Blockchain:
- HashChain Technology Responds to Bitcoin Price
- 360 Blockchain Investment in Arcology Featured on InvestmentPitch Media
- HashChain Technology Announces $26 Million Bought Deal Private Placement of Units
- Cryptocurrency Mining Company HashChain Technology is Publicly-Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol KASH
- 360 Blockchain’s Arcology Provides Update on Its Next Generation Blockchain Technology Platform
Cleantech:
- Micron Waste Agreement Profiled in CannabisFN Media Group Article
- dynaCERT Receives Initial Order for Europe
- Aurora Cannabis to Make Strategic Investment in Micron Waste Technologies
Cloud:
- YDreams Global Opens First Arkave VR Store in One of the Largest Shopping Malls in South America
- YDreams Global Partners with eSports Platform Leader Ubique for Blockchain initiative
Dec. 15 Big News Roundup: YDreams Global Signs Augmented Reality Project; MGX Minerals to Acquire Zinc Air Battery Developer; PHYTEC Buys Two Nano Dimension Professional-Grade 3D Printers
Cloud:
- YDreams Global Signs Augmented Reality Project for Top 5 Media and Entertainment Company in the World
3D Printing:
- PHYTEC Buys Two Nano Dimension Professional-Grade 3D Printers Transforming its Additive Electronics Manufacturing
Cleantech:
Dec. 8 Big News Roundup: Nano Dimension Expands its North American Presence; 360 Blockchain Announces Start-Up Investment
Cloud:
3D Printing:
Fintech:
Cleantech:
- Micron to Develop On-Site Cannabis Waste Digesters
- Mincom Capital Inc. Update on Expected Closing of Reverse Takeover Transaction
- EnerSpar and Blockstation Jointly Announce Proposed Business Combination and Spin-Out
Dec. 1 Big News Roundup: Natcore Gets US Patent For Laser-Transferred IBC Solar Cells; 360 Blockchain Expands Cryptocurrency Mining Operation; EnerSpar Announces Drill Mobilization
Fintech:
Cleantech:
- American Manganese Inc. Receives Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) For European Union Trade Assurity Through German Firm WM Datenservice
- Natcore Technology Receives U.S. Patent For Laser-Transferred IBC Solar Cells
- EnerSpar Announces Drill Mobilization
Thanks with our in-depth analysis and regular update. Your up-to-date information about this companies is really appreciated by me.