Daily

Silver Bull Intersects 10 Meters of Sulphide Mineralization Grading 347g/t Silver, 20.7 Percent Zinc, 1.35 Percent Lead & 1.25 Percent Copper, on the Sierra Mojada Project, Coahuila, Mexico

« VIDEO — Dr. Kal Kotecha…
• March 14, 2018
Add Comment

Silver Bull Resources (TSX:SVB) (OTCQB:SVBL) (“Silver Bull”) is pleased to provide results of the final three drill holes from the first zone of the underground drill program targeting the newly discovered Sulphide Zone, which sits under the previously defined oxide zone on the Sierra Mojada Project in Coahuila, Northern Mexico.

Tim Barry, President, CEO and director of Silver Bull stated:

“We have identified two distinct zones of high grade sulphide mineralization that are 4 to 5 meters in width and trend in a roughly E-W direction. Our recent drilling has extended these two zones to over 150 meters each along strike.  The zone to the north is dominated by high grade silver, up to 1,300g/t and high grade copper up to 3.3 percent, whilst the zone to the south has, in addition to high grade silver and copper, high grade zinc grading over 20 percent.”

Click here to read the full text release.

gold outlook free report

10+ Gold Stocks to Watch

Stocks.
Expert Insights.
Industry Stats.



Give me my free report!

Get the Latest Daily Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Daily delivered directly to your inbox.

3D Printing
Agriculture
Biotech
Blockchain Investing
Cannabis
Cleantech
Cloud
Cobalt
Copper - Mine Development
Copper - Prospecting and Exploration
Copper - Resource Expansion/Feasibility Study/PEA
Cybersecurity
Diamond
Energy
Fintech
Gas
Gold Mine Development
Gold Production/Mining
Gold Project Generators
Gold Prospecting and Exploration
Gold Resource Definition/Pre Feasibility
Gold Resource Expansion/Feasibility Study/PEA
Graphene
Graphite Production/Mining
Graphite Prospecting and Exploration
Graphite Resource Definition/Pre Feasibility
Graphite Resource Expansion/Feasibility Study/PEA
Industrial
Lead
Lithium
Magnesium
Manganese
Medical Device
Mobile Web
Molybdenum
Nanotech
Nickel
Oil
Palladium
Pharmaceutical
Platinum
Potash
Rare Earth
Silver $0-15m
Silver $15-50m
Silver $250m+
Silver $50-250m
Tech
Tungsten
Uranium
Vanadium
Zinc

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

gold outlook free report

10+ Gold Stocks to Watch

Stocks.
Expert Insights.
Industry Stats.



Give me my free report!
Return to the Daily Index
Comments

Leave a Reply