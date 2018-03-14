Silver Bull Intersects 10 Meters of Sulphide Mineralization Grading 347g/t Silver, 20.7 Percent Zinc, 1.35 Percent Lead & 1.25 Percent Copper, on the Sierra Mojada Project, Coahuila, Mexico

Silver Bull Resources (TSX:SVB) (OTCQB:SVBL) (“Silver Bull”) is pleased to provide results of the final three drill holes from the first zone of the underground drill program targeting the newly discovered Sulphide Zone, which sits under the previously defined oxide zone on the Sierra Mojada Project in Coahuila, Northern Mexico.

Tim Barry, President, CEO and director of Silver Bull stated:

“We have identified two distinct zones of high grade sulphide mineralization that are 4 to 5 meters in width and trend in a roughly E-W direction. Our recent drilling has extended these two zones to over 150 meters each along strike. The zone to the north is dominated by high grade silver, up to 1,300g/t and high grade copper up to 3.3 percent, whilst the zone to the south has, in addition to high grade silver and copper, high grade zinc grading over 20 percent.”