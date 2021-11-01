Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Advantage Energy, Suncor Energy, St. Augustine Gold and Copper, Silver Elephant and SilverCrest.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) opened down last Friday (October 29) and was trading at 21,097.84 by midday. It closed the period at 21,043.26.

The index was weighed down by weakness in the tech and mining sectors.

Gold and silver were on track for a monthly gain, but declined on the last day of the trading week.

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Advantage Energy (TSX:AAV)

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)

St. Augustine Gold and Copper (TSX:SAU)

Silver Elephant Mining (TSX:ELEF)

SilverCrest Metals (TSX:SIL)

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

1. Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy is developing its position in the Montney natural gas and liquids resource play.

Last Thursday (October 28), the company published its third quarter results, reporting record production, record free cash flow and accelerated debt reduction. Last week, shares of Advantage Energy increased 15.13 percent and were trading at C$7 by the end of the period.

2. Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy is an integrated energy company focused on developing Canada’s Athabasca oil sands.

The company also released its third quarter results last Thursday, generating funds from operations of $2.6 billion. Shares of Suncor increased 14.53 percent last week to end at C$32.

3. St. Augustine Gold and Copper

St. Augustine Gold and Copper is focused on the development of the King-king copper-gold project. The project is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits in the world, and is listed as a top three priority mining project by the Philippine government.

Over the five day period, shares of St Augustine rose 14.29 percent to end the week at C$0.08.

4. Silver Elephant Mining

Silver Elephant Mining is a mining and exploration company focused on silver, nickel and vanadium.

Last Tuesday (October 26), the company announced plans to host a special shareholder meeting to approve the spinout of its nickel and vanadium assets. Last week, Silver Elephant Mining saw its share price increase 12.9 percent to C$0.35.

5. SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals is focused on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions and targeting production in Mexico’s historic precious metals districts. SilverCrest is the first company to drill test the historic, high-grade Las Chispas silver-gold project, which is a past precious metals producer.

The company said last Tuesday that Las Chispas project construction remains on schedule and budget. Shares of SilverCrest Metals increased 11.64 percent and were trading at C$10.93 by the end of the week.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.