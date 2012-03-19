Silver Investing An Earth-Friendly Choice
IBTimes reported that some silver companies are finding ways to reduce emissions from metal extraction, setting up an attractive option for ethical investors.
As quoted in the market news:
The Royal Silver Company is a Panama corporation with a wholly-owned subsidiary in Bolivia. By using only water, oxygen, air products and a catalyst, the company has invented a new technology that processes any complex sulfide silver ore and concentrate with zero-emissions.
