Sarama Resources Reports Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at The Sanutura Project

Sarama Resources Ltd. (” Sarama ” or the ” Company “) is pleased to announce a significant increase in mineral resources for its 100%-owned(12) Sanutura Project (the ” Project “) in south-west Burkina Faso. This follows an updated interpretation and re-estimation of mineral resources at the Bondi Deposit, located to the north of the Project’s main Tankoro Deposit.

The Sanutura Project is an advanced-stage exploration project covering approximately 1,500km² (refer Figure 1) that hosts a significant, well-defined mineral resource base and a suite of exploration targets.

The updated mineral resource estimate at the Project (refer Table 1) now stands at:

9.4Mt @ 1.9g/t Au for 0.6Moz gold (Indicated); plus

52.7Mt @ 1.4g/t Au for 2.3Moz gold (Inferred) (1) .

This represents a significant increase over the 2020 mineral resource estimate of 0.6Moz Au (Indicated) and 1.9Moz Au (Inferred) (2) (refer Appendix B) and highlights the scale of the Project and the valuable contribution of the Bondi Deposit.

The combined oxide and transition component of the mineral resource now totals 0.2Moz gold (indicated) plus 0.8Moz gold (inferred) (4) , illustrating the ability to provide early plant feed to support a potential staged mine development.

Re-interpretation and improved modelling of the Bondi Deposit has identified several higher-grade shoots within the mineral resource and will greatly assist in exploration targeting. This, combined with compelling regional targets at the Zanawa and Malbus Prospects are expected to deliver further increases to the mineral resource base.

