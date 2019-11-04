VIDEO — Palladium Reaches All-Time High, Twice

In this October update, INN looks back at how precious metals fared for the month and what industry experts are saying about the sector.









In this video, the Investing News Network (INN) looks at the key events and developments that took place in the precious metals space this past month.

It’s been an exciting few months for the precious metals sector, however the metal of the month for October was palladium which reached two all-time highs for month.

In mid-October the metal hit US$1,784 per ounce, then a week later it climbed to just above US$1,800.

Currently it is trading for US$1,757.

Increased demand from automakers who use 80 percent of all produced palladium in emission reducing catalytic converter has been credited for the price bump. More rigorous rules around exhaust emissions and the environment mean the efficiency of the convertors needs to be steadily ramped up.

INN spoke with Jim Gallagher, president and CEO of North American Palladium (TSX:PDL,OTC Pink:PALDF), at the Denver Gold Forum in late September. The head of the Canadian miner said he believes market constraints will drive the price even higher.

“It’s a tight market moving forward for the next couple of years,” he said. “So potentially even though we set records last week at an over US$1,600 closing price … we expect that that price is going to continue to go up, perhaps for the next two years.”

A few weeks later, the news broke that Impala Platinum (OTC Pink:IMPUY,JSE:IMP) will purchase North American Palladium for C$1 billion.

In the gold space, the price spent the first half of the month slipping below the US$1,500 mark. On October 21, the yellow metal reached its lowest point in 60 days when it was selling for US$1,483.

It is currently trading for US$1,488.

INN also spoke with US Global Investor portfolio manager and senior mining analyst Ralph Aldis about how the sector is performing and his top gold and silver picks.

The seasoned analyst said he believed silver was going to experience some price growth due to its close correlation to gold prices.

“Silver has not been performing, at least for the first half of the year,” he said. “It was not doing very well related to gold, which meant a lot of the silver stocks were doing about half as good as the gold stocks,” he said.

However, silver was able to turn it around in Q3, gaining more than US$4 between July and September.

“It looks like we got some rotation into the silver stocks and the silver price went up. I think that it’s around US$18 (per ounce) right now (September 30), and that kind of woke up the market. Then you started seeing money also flow over to platinum and palladium,” said Aldis.

He was right and the grey metal began gaining traction in mid-October and has continued that momentum.

Silver is presently selling for US$17.61 an ounce.

The platinum space was less active in October, however there were some major developments. As mentioned earlier IMPLATS entered a billion dollar deal to acquire North American Palladium.

Early in the month INN spoke with the Neal Froneman CEO of sector major Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL), about the company’s share price rerating.

“I think we can tick the boxes to having addressed our safety issues. I think we can tick the box on the strike because the (Lonmin) transaction has closed. And therefore there should be a significant increase in our earnings in the last half of this year and certainly going into next year, which is obviously very important to investors,” he said. “I think the key message is that we are on the cusp of a rerating in our share price, and clearly we look forward to that.”

Lastly, despite an ongoing dispute with local residents in South Africa, Sylvania Platinum (LSE:SLP) reported a positive first financial quarter with net revenues climbing 51 percent for the reporting period.

The platinum spot price is sitting at US$910.

