Mako Gold Managing Director Peter Ledwidge: Fully Funded to Continue Hitting Milestones

Mako Gold (ASX:MKG) has completed its US$10 million raise and is now fully funded to execute a 45,000 metre drill program at Côte d’Ivoire and additional exploration with circa $15 million in cash reserves.

Mako Gold Managing Director Peter Ledwidge said the drill program at the Gogbala prospect is shaping up, with wide intersects of 35 meters at 1.9 grams and 20 meters.

“It’s looking really good for even just that small part of the permit because it’s allowing a 30 kilometre shear coincident with a 23 kilometre anomaly. There are still lots of drill targets, but we’re hitting those milestones, and we need to get that meeting resource,” said Ledgwidge.

[youtube https://youtu.be/TyzXsYWdKPE expand=1]

Mako Gold’s exploration and growth strategy at its flagship Napié project aims to extend existing high-grade mineralisation and test multiple high-priority regional prospects with an aim of delivering a maiden mineral resource estimate.

“The next milestone is getting that main resource out. We hope to achieve that within the next six to 10 months, 12 months. Down the road, do we put it in production ourselves, or do we harvest that and have other larger mining companies take over? We’re prepared for both outcomes.”

