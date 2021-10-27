Goldplay Mining: Emerging in the Gold Mining Space Through High-Quality Gold Exploration in British Columbia and Portugal

Goldplay Mining (TSXV:AUC) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network

Goldplay Mining (TSXV:AUC) explores and advances gold, silver, and copper assets with excellent management, a sizable property in the prolific Golden Triangle and exposure to highly prospective gold assets in Portugal. The company’s flagship Scottie West gold project is a fresh exploration opportunity that presents Goldplay with exceptional discovery possibilities and the potential to mimic the successes of bordering claims held by Scottie Resources, Teuton Resources and Castle Resources.

Goldplay Mining is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on exploring and developing high-quality gold, silver and copper projects. The company currently operates its flagship Scottie west gold project and is developing a copper and gold exploration application in Portugal.

The company has a solid management team with a proven track record of economic accomplishments and a vested interest in project success.

Operating out of the Golden Triangle in British Columbia strategically positions the company to leverage its high-grade gold mineralization, resource-rich networks and mining-friendly conditions.

Goldplay intends to compile the historical airborne magnetic survey data completed in 2020 to commence its initial prospecting and geological work program for the Scottie West gold project in Summer 2021.