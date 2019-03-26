Tarku successfully completes drilling on its 100% owned Admiral Gold Project

Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSXV:TKU) (the “Company” or “Tarku”) is pleased to announce the completion of a drill program on its wholly owned Admiral Project, in the Matagami area, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec (see press release dated February 22, 2019).









Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSXV:TKU) (the “Company” or “Tarku”) is pleased to announce the completion of a drill program on its wholly owned Admiral Project, in the Matagami area, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec (see press release dated February 22, 2019). The objective of the drilling program was to evaluate select targets along a 1 to 1.5 km wide corridor identified by Tarku’s previous high-resolution geophysical survey and data compilations and that contains the Lac Olga Ouest gold showing (5.9 g/t Au, grab sample, GM 49140). The structural corridor is a favourable setting for orogenic gold mineralization associated with alkaline rocks and porphyry intrusions (Figure 1).

A total of 796 meters was completed in 5 drill holes. Most of the holes intersected brittle-ductile faults zones with injections of “syenitic and monzonitic” dykes. Albite-hematite alterations with tourmaline-quartz-pyrite veinlets were observed in drill hole AD-19-03. The presence of dykes in fault zones (Table 1) is consistent with Tarku’s exploration model.

Julien Davy, President and CEO of Tarku, stated: “The success of this drill program, which has intersected altered and dyke-injected fault zones along what we believe to be an extension of the Sunday Lake regional structure, is very significant. We are really encouraged by the gold potential of both the Admiral and Apollo projects”.

Table 1: Drillholes summary

Core samples are currently at ALS Chemex laboratory in Val-d’Or for processing.

About the Admiral project

The Admiral project is located west of Lake Olga and consists of 30 claims (1,667 ha) overlying the convergence of the Rivière Waswanipi (RWSZ) and Lac Olga (LOSZ) shear zones. The LOSZ contains the Lac Olga Ouest gold showing as previously mentioned and Goldcorp’s high-grade deposit Indice Principal zone Olga located 10 km southeast of Admiral (14.75 g/t Au, 1.14% Cu and 10.3 g/t Ag over 1.50 m, GM 50632) (see www.tarkuresources.com).

About Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: TKU)

Tarku is an exploration company focused on generating sustainable projects for precious, base and strategic metals by conducting exploration in areas with strong geologic potential and high levels of social acceptability. Project generation is the foundation of mining development, and Tarku’s vision is to generate exploration projects with excellent potential for mining development for prospective partners or buyers. Tarku has 76,148,797 outstanding shares, of which approximately 70% are owned by insiders and major shareholders.

Benoit Lafrance, P.Geo., PhD, Exploration Manager and Director of Tarku, is the qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects who prepared, supervised and approved the technical information in this news release.

Figure 1 : Drilling area location. The Admiral project is located at the convergence of the Rivière Waswanipi (RWSZ) and Lac Olga (LOSZ) shear zones (modified from Sigeom) is available at the following address: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06a21e93-a014-4777-b28d-c3f652358638

For more information, please visit the Company’s web site: www.tarkuresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and activities to vary materially from targeted results and planning. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Tarku’s periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Tarku from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

For more information, please contact: Julien Davy, President & CEO +1 (514) 618-7287