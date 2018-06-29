Here at the Investing News Network our mission is twofold; to provide the latest news and quality education by helping you identify investment opportunities in niche markets, and helping leading companies communicate their value to investors.











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

New to the Investing News Network



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:New to the Investing News NetworkURL: https://investingnews.com/daily/resource-investing/precious-metals-investing/gold-investing/new-to-the-investing-news-network/ Send Cancel

Here at the Investing News Network our mission is twofold; to provide the latest news and quality education by helping you identify investment opportunities in niche markets, and helping leading companies communicate their value to investors.

Connecting investors with opportunities is what we do best. We are proud to present several companies which are new to the Investing News Network.

Below you will find links to educational profiles on leading companies offering opportunities in growth markets such as Cannabis,Copper, Gold, Lithium, Uranium, Potash, Tungsten, Zinc, Technology and Life Science.

Please note these profiles are not buy recommendations. There are many factors that you should consider before purchasing stocks. The purpose of these profiles is to present an in-depth value proposition for each company and provide you with the opportunity to easily request more information for your due diligence.

New to the Investing News Network:

Bonterra Resources (TSXV:BTR; OTCQX:BONXF, FWB:9BR1) is a Canadian gold exploration company based in Vancouver. The company’s two major holdings are the Gladiator Gold project in Quebec, Canada and the Larder Lake Project in Ontario, Canada. The management’s primary goal is to define a multi-million ounce, high grade gold resource at its 100 percent controlled Gladiator Gold Deposit in the Abitibi Gold Belt in Quebec.

Emblem (TSXV:EMC, OTC:EMMBF) is a Canadian cannabis company and a licensed producer (LP) of cannabis, growing through innovation, distribution and brands that resonate with consumers. The company is divided into three units with each targeting different facets of the market; cultivation, medical, and adult use.

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on creating value for its investors through the acquisition, exploration and advancement of projects in North and South America. Currently focused on two projects in Ontario, Canada and in La Rioja, Argentina, Falcon Gold has a disciplined project vetting process for selecting strategic properties with the highest potential for value.

Fission 3.0 Corp (TSXV:FUU) is a uranium project generator and property bank focused primarily on the Athabasca region in Saskatchewan, Canada. Within the region—known for being the largest producing district of high-grade uranium in the world and for hosting numerous current and past-producing uranium deposits—Fission 3.0 owns 20 properties with high-grade uranium potential. These strategically-located properties are at various stages of exploration and are distributed across the border of the basin.

FluroTech (TSXV:TEST) is an Alberta-based technology company dedicated to providing a fast, accurate, and cost-effective testing platform for the cannabis industry. To this end, FluroTech Ltd. has designed and developed a proprietary technology, CompleTest™, which uses fluorescence spectroscopy technology with specific test kits that each measure the content of a given attribute including CBD, THC, pesticides, heavy metals and more.

GreenTec Holdings (TSXV:GTEC) is a Canadian company with a multi-pronged approach to entering the premium cannabis market with a diverse range of products. GTEC’s wholly-owned holdings are at various stages of Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) licensing process and specialize in cannabis cultivation, processing and testing. The company is deeply involved in every stage of their product from cultivation to the point of sale.

IDM Mining (TSXV:IDM, OTCQB:IDMMF) is a Canadian advanced exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Their 17,125-hectare Red Mountain Gold Project is located 15 kilometers east of the mining town of Stewart, British Columbia, within the Nisga’a Nation’s treaty territory. The project also falls within British Columbia’s prolific Golden Triangle, an area that has faced a recent resurgence in exploration due to significant new discoveries, new mines, increased infrastructure and receding glaciers revealing new mineral occurrences. Since 2015, two projects within the Golden Triangle have gone into commercial production, Imperial Metals’ Red Chris copper/gold mine and Pretivm’s Brucejack high-grade gold mine. IDM Mining is set to become one of the Golden Triangle’s next high-grade, low-cost gold producer.

James E. Wagner Cultivation (JWC) (TSXV:JWCA) is a cannabis company implementing a proprietary growing process that is based on aeroponic technology originally designed by Richard Stoner in the 1980’s and further researched by NASA. JWC’s proprietary methodology, GrowthStorm™, is being deployed in a 15,000-square-foot retrofitted facility in Kitchener, Ontario and the company is in the process of constructing an additional 345,000 square feet nearby. Once the second facility is complete in late 2018, JWC will be the largest aeroponics cultivator of any crop in the world.

Koios Beverage (CSE:KBEV, OTC:SNOVF) is a US-based nootropic and functional beverage company specializing in cognition-improving drinks, powders and capsules to satisfy a burgeoning market of organic food and drink while also addressing demand from consumers looking to boost brain function. Koios Beverage has an available distribution network of over 2,000 retail locations in the US, host to the largest consumer base nootropics. This network includes high-profile retailers such as 7-11 and True Fit Gyms and a significant online presence through the company’s partnership with Wishing-U-Well and by being an Amazon choice product.

Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. (TSXV:DIA) is a diamond exploration company with two properties in the Northwest Territories (NWT), Canada. Both properties, Margaret Lake and Diagras, are located in a region seeing enhanced interest for diamond exploration. The company’s wholly owned Margaret Lake property is located only nine kilometers north of Canada’s newest diamond project, the Mountain Province Diamonds (TSX:MPVD) and De Beers Group Gahcho Kué mine, and two kilometers away from Kennady Diamonds’ (TSXV:KDI) Kennady North project, home to the Kelvin and Faraday kimberlite deposits. The company has launched an exploration program at the Margaret Lake project with the goal of further developing six kimberlite target areas on the property.

Maricann Group Inc. (CSE:MARI; FWB:75M; OTCQB:MRRCF) is a licensed cannabis producer focused on cannabis cultivation, extraction, formulation and distribution. Having established operations in both Canada and Europe, the company is building a 217,000-square-foot facility in Langton, Ontario and also has subsidiaries operating out of Saxony, Germany, as well as Switzerland.

New Point Exploration Corp. (CSE:NP) is an exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring and developing mineral properties focused on supplying the growing battery industry. To that effect, New Point has been building a portfolio of high-grade lithium, cobalt and copper properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in North America.

RE Royalties Ltd. provide investors the ability to invest in a growing clean energy economy and to generate strong capital returns over the near-to-medium term and above-market yield over the long term. RE Royalties is the first royalty financing company to focus on the renewable energy sector. The royalty financing model is well-proven and royalty financing companies have a longstanding history of success in other sectors such as mining, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, consumer services and agriculture. RE Royalties saw the rapid emergence of the renewable energy sector as an untapped opportunity to apply this foundational model that allows renewable energy companies a more flexible way to grow.

RISE Life Science Corp. (CSE:RLSC) is a Canadian-based consumer products company developing cannabis-based health and wellness products. RISE Life Science is a Canadian-based company that started looking ahead to cannabis consumer product development four years ago. Their corporate objective is to build a suite of value-added products for the health and wellness category with an initial focus on sexual health. RISE Life Science knows that their ability to create products that deliver heightened experiences is also synonymous with their ability to raise the value of their products.

Pacton Gold (TSXV:PAC; US:PACXF) is a gold exploration company based out of Vancouver, Canada, which controls the 3rd largest land holdings in the Pilbara Gold Region, known most recently as the biggest property staking rush in the last few years. The company is currently focused on developing its strategic land position in Western Australia, where it has made acquisitions for the Arrow, Impact Minerals, Friendly Creek and CTTR properties. These properties are strategically placed and are within close proximity to the Novo Resource Corp (TSXV:NVO) and DeGrey Mining Ltd. (ASX:DEG) properties, which have been displaying positive exploration results, yielding the target – gold nuggets.



PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE:PREV, OTCQB:PRVCF, FSE:18H) is an early stage biotechnology company focused on the development of preventative medicine. The company is partnered with the Pharmacy Australia Centre of Excellence (PACE) at the University of Queensland on their research and development (R&D) projects, which focus on developing a cannabidiol administrative device and program, a dual gene therapy program focusing on preventing type 2 diabetes and obesity and a peptide therapeutic program focusing on developing non-addictive analgesics for acute and chronic pain.

This article is updated each week. Please scroll up for the most recent information.

New to the Investing News Network – May 2018:

Belmont Resources (TSXV:BEA) is an emerging resources company pursuing the acquisition and production of resource projects in the lithium, uranium, cobalt and zinc spaces, particularly in Canada and the United States. The company’s Nevada property, the Kibby Basin project, is a lithium brine project totaling 6,020 acres in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Belmont Resources’ second Canadian venture is located nearby to Saint John, New Brunswick, where the company has staked out approximately seven square kilometers of prospective zinc and cobalt deposits.

Blackrock Gold Resources (TSXV:BRC, OTC:BKRRF, FRANKFURT:AHZ) is a mid-sized junior exploration company with three properties in North America. The company’s flagship property, the Silver Cloud project, occupies a highly-profitable region of Nevada, US, despite being itself relatively unexplored. Blackrock Gold is currently conducting a data review and permitting for the Silver Cloud project, and drilling is expected to begin by September, 2018.

BLOCKStrain Technology Corp. (“BLOCKStrain”) (TSXV:DNAX) is a full-service software company currently launching a comprehensive, blockchain-based platform to serve the cannabis industry. BLOCKStrain’s solutions enhance efficiency, validity, security and visibility for cannabis breeders and growers. It is the first cannabis genetics and licensing archive platform that also plays a role throughout the supply chain, from gene-to-sale.

Steve Loutskou, the founder and COO of Cannvas MedTech brings technology innovation to the burgeoning cannabis sector through data-driven business solutions. As a serial entrepreneur, Steve’s business experience allowed Cannvas to evolve from a concept to a company that’s changing the face of technology and cannabis. Forming a team of experts and implementing a growth strategy through innovation. Cannvas MedTech is led by a management team with notable experience in designing and building customer-centric mar keting solutions that enable our partners to harness the power of data to truly understand their customers.

Cobalt Power Group Inc. (TSXV:CPO; OTC PINK:CBBWF) is a resource company focused on developing its two cobalt properties—the Smith and Canadian cobalt projects—in Northern Ontario’s prolific Cobalt Camp. As they conduct exploration on the strike extents within the Smith property and continue to build out their presence in the Cobalt Camp, Cobalt Power is working towards being the primary player in the region.

CROP Infrastructure Corp. (CSE:CROP, OTC:CRXPF) is a publicly traded Canadian corporation enabling licensed cannabis producers to achieve sector growth by providing capital for the acquisition of land, real estate, branding and infrastructure for their operations. Sensing increasing potential in the US cannabis market, CROP Infrastructure is an early mover targeting opportunities in a variety of states—Washington, California and Nevada, particularly—and is keeping its eye on legalization potential across North America.

Fremont Gold (TSXV:FRE) is a Canadian gold exploration company with four advanced projects in the the largest gold-producing region in the Americas: the state of Nevada. The company management comprises seasoned explorers who have a notable track record of discovery, are always on the lookout for good opportunities and have experience shepherding shareholder capital. In less than 12 months, they have picked up several properties with historical resources, staked the northern part of the Carlin Trend and executed good exploration while spending less than $US1.1M.

FSD Pharma Inc, (CSE:HUGE), wholly owns FV Pharma, a Canadian licensed cannabis producer under ACMPR aiming to develop the largest legal indoor cannabis facility in the world. As such, FV Pharma has acquired the former Kraft Foods (NASDAQ:KHC) production plant in Cobourg, Ontario and is converting it for cannabis cultivation with its joint venture partner, Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSXV:CBW) (“Wheaton”).

GoverMedia Plus Canada Corp. (CSE:MPLS) is a technology company which has developed a comprehensive internet platform dedicated to addressing the needs of businesses and retailers in the Russian-speaking markets. Working out of its wholly-owned Russian subsidiary, GoverMedia Plus LLC, the company’s team has designed a variety of online services including e-commerce, social media, multimedia, crowdfunding, corporate databases and messaging platforms with the goal of bringing together Russian-speaking individuals across the world within a unique online ecosystem.

Great Panther Silver (TSX:GPR) is a precious metals producing and exploration company operating in Latin America, exploring deposits in both Peru and in one of Mexico’s most historically prolific mining districts–one which has produced more than one billion ounces of silver in roughly 400 years. The company has two operational mines in Mexico: the San Ignacio mine, which is producing using the infrastructure at the company’s Guanajuato Mine Complex (GMC) in the state of Guanajuato, and the Topia mine in the state of Durango. Great Panther Silver (GPR) is also currently exploring their other Mexican properties, the Santa Rosa and El Horcón projects in the states of Guanajuato and Jalisco, respectively.

iLOOKABOUT Corp. (TSXV:ILA) is a Canada-based software, data analytics and visual intelligence company dedicated to providing software as a service (SaaS) offerings to the real estate, property assessment, property taxation, insurance and appraisal sectors. Continually expanding and improving its services, iLOOKABOUT delivers powerful data analytics through its Real Property Tax Analytics (RPTA) software, as well as access to desktop reviews of property data through its proprietary GeoViewPort platform, which combines integrated analytics and workflow management applications. In parallel, the company also offers real estate consulting services under the umbrella of its Municipal Tax Advisory Group, servicing the property tax and valuation markets.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) is a vertically-integrated medical cannabis company fully licensed to conduct its core operations in Colombia. The first Colombia-based cannabis company to be listed on the TSXV, Khiron Life Sciences is also positioned as a first mover in the most advanced regulatory environment in Latin America. In Colombia, Khiron has, as a fully-licensed producer, began production in its 80,000-square-foot facility located three hours away from Bogota. The facility has a yearly production rate of 8.4 tonnes, which will be processed so as to develop the company’s oil and tincture products. The company is also in the process of developing its first clinic, which will open in late 2018 in Bogota, providing patients with access to informed physicians and Khiron products.

Metallis Resources Inc (TSXV:MTS) is a resource exploration company focused on developing its wholly-owned, 10,600-hectare flagship Kirkham project in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. Made up of 30 contiguous claims, the Metallis Resources’ property hosts multiple deposits, including copper-gold porphyry and magmatic nickel-copper.

Nutritional High (CSE:EAT, OTCQB:SPLIF, FWB:2NU) is focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing premium and consistently dosed products in the cannabis-infused products industry, including edibles and oil extracts for nutritional, medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively through licensed facilities in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law.

NxGold Ltd. (TSXV:NXN) is an exploration and development company based in Vancouver targeting high grade gold deposits in tier one jurisdictions. The Company currently has two projects one located in each of Western Australia and Nunavut, Canada. Founded by the team behind NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX:NXE), the Company’s Management and Board brings extensive experience in exploration, development and production. The Company employs the same disciplined, systematic and process-driven exploration approach as was employed at NexGen which resulted in the rapid discovery and development of the Arrow uranium deposit.

Pancontinental Gold (TSXV:PUC) is Canadian battery metals and gold exploration company with three projects in Canada and the US. The company’s mandate is to acquire early- and advanced-stage projects near currently or formerly operating mines. The company’s Jefferson Gold project is located in South Carolina’s Carolina Gold Belt. The project is located 12 kilometers away from OceanaGold’s (TSX:OGC) Haile mine, which produced 574,606 ounces of gold in 2017.

[text_ad