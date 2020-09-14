Maple Gold Appoints Strategic Advisors and Director, Corporate Communications

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) (“Maple Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Timo Jauristo and Matthew Lechtzier as strategic advisors to provide guidance and insight on strategic corporate matters.









Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV:MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) (“Maple Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Timo Jauristo and Matthew Lechtzier as strategic advisors to provide guidance and insight on strategic corporate matters. The Company has also appointed Shirley Anthony to the role of Director, Corporate Communications to run strategic communications and outreach programs to build market awareness.

“As Maple Gold gears up for a phase of substantial growth, we are very fortunate to welcome two highly accomplished individuals to provide strategic support,” stated Matthew Hornor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maple Gold. “Both Timo and Matthew are seasoned and very connected players in the global mining space and their involvement speaks to the tremendous untapped potential of our Douay Gold Project in Quebec.”

“I am also pleased to welcome Shirley to our group, as she brings a wealth of experience in running effective communications and strategic marketing programs for publicly traded companies. Shirley will be helping us build a much stronger market presence to support the Company in reaching its valuation potential as we quickly advance the Douay Gold Project,” concluded Mr. Hornor.

Timo Jauristo – Strategic Advisor

Mr. Jauristo has over 35 years of experience in the mining and exploration industry having been involved with or led numerous transactions in many of the world’s gold producing regions. He is currently an independent director of Integra Resources and previously served as a Senior Advisor to the Investment Banking division of Canaccord Genuity’s Metals and Mining Group. Before his time at Canaccord, Mr. Jauristo acted as Goldcorp’s Executive Vice President of Corporate Development after having spent 15 years with Placer Dome before it was acquired by Barrick in 2006.

Matthew Lechtzier – Strategic Advisor

Mr. Lechtzier is a qualified lawyer with extensive experience in marketing, transacting and documenting a variety of international financial transactions. He has acted as project manager and senior advisor for over 80 public and private offerings. For nearly 25 years, Mr. Lechtzier has served as Senior Vice President of Ivanhoe Capital Corporation. He has been responsible for transaction execution, marketing and banker and investor relations with respect to both public and private affiliated companies. In addition, he has overseen the raising of over $1 billion in five separate initial public and other offerings while at Ivanhoe Capital. He also serves as Senior Vice President of Ivanhoe Mines UK Ltd. and is based out of London, UK.

Prior to Ivanhoe Capital, Mr. Lechtzier was a Director of Equity Capital Markets at Jardine Fleming, Hong Kong and Assistant Director of Schroder Securities in London and Taipei. He holds a BA (University of British Columbia, LL.B. (University of Victoria) and M.A. (University of Kingston, U.K.)

Shirley Anthony – Director, Corporate Communications

Ms. Anthony has over 12 years of investor relations and corporate communications experience with publicly listed companies covering the natural resources, transport and cannabis sectors with her most recent role as Director of Investor Relations with Rubicon Organics Inc. Her prior experience within the resource sector included roles as Vice President, Corporate Communications for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.; Manager, Corporate Communications for Corvus Gold Inc.; and Corporate Communications Manager for Silvercorp Metals Inc. Ms. Anthony holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of British Columbia and is based in Vancouver, B.C.

Stock Option Grant

The Company has granted a total of 775,000 incentive stock options to an officer and certain employees at a price of $0.24. The Company’s Stock Option Plan governs these incentive options, as well as the terms and conditions of their exercise, which is in accordance with policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. controls the 357-square-kilometre Douay Gold Project located within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northern Quebec, Canada. The Project has an established National Instrument 43-101 gold resource of 422,000 ounces in the Indicated category (8.6Mt grading 1.52 g/t Au) and 2.35 million ounces in the Inferred category (71.2Mt grading 1.03 g/t Au) with significant potential for resource expansion and new discoveries. The Project benefits from exceptional infrastructure access and the Company is currently focused on carrying out aggressive exploration programs to expand and update the known resource. For more information, please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation in Canada, including statements about the completion of the private placement financing and use of proceeds of the financing. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

