Laurion Minerals CEO Creating Opportunity in Northern Ontario

LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV:LME, OTC:LMEFF) was recently featured in an interview by Northern Heart + Home.

Laurion President and CEO Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin joined Northern Heart + Home to discuss her life in the mining industry, including 40 years of experience that has seen her work around the world including projects in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Canada, Mexico and now Northern Ontario. The company’s Ishkoday gold project is located 220 kilometers northeast of Thunder Bay near the town of Beardmore, Ontario.

According to Le Sueur-Aquin, the mining industry has evolved over the years, forcing her to adjust her management style to fit new generations and employees.

“People management is one of the biggest challenges and is an evolving skillset. Generational differences mean adjusting my management style and thinking. I am always learning, and I am very tough on myself as I draw out the best of each of my team members,” said Le Sueur-Aquin.

