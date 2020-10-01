K9 Gold Forms Technical Advisory Board

K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC) (FSE: 5GP) (OTC PINK: WDFCF) has established a highly skilled and experienced Technical Advisory Board for its gold exploration activities which includes Stony Lake East gold project in Central Newfoundland.









K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC) (FSE: 5GP) (OTC PINK: WDFCF) (“K9” or the “Company”) has established a highly skilled and experienced Technical Advisory Board for its gold exploration activities which includes Stony Lake East gold project in Central Newfoundland.

K9 welcomes Elmer Stewart and Chris Healey to advance exploration activity at the Stony Lake gold project. As advisors to K9’s technical board they will be called on to provide insights based on their deep knowledge of the project.

We are pleased to have the benefits of these members on the technical advisory board with their wealth of technical knowledge that will augment the decision making of K9’s existing experienced board members.

Biographies of Technical Advisory Board Members

Elmer B. Stewart, P.Geol, MSc.

Mr. Stewart has over 42 years of domestic and international experience in mining and exploration for gold, uranium, base metals and copper. During his career, he has been involved in the financing and acquisition of a number of base metal and gold projects as well the development and construction of two underground mines and the construction and operation of three open pit gold mines. With approximately 30 years of experience at the senior management level for various companies listed on the TSX and TSX Venture Exchange, he is currently the Chairman, CEO and President of Copper Fox Metals Inc., a Director of Liard Copper Mines Ltd., and a Director of Aurwest Resources Corporation. Mr. Stewart is Copper Fox’s representative on the Management Committee for the Schaft Creek Joint Venture.

Chris Healey, P.Geo

Mr. Healey earned a Bachelor of Science degree in geology from the University of Wales in 1968 and is a professional geologist licensed in Newfoundland, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. Mr. Healey brings over 50 years of experience in the natural resources industry, covering all aspects, from early stage exploration through development to production. Beginning his career with International Nickel Company (now Vale Limited), he went on to work with Cameco Corporation – one of the world’s largest uranium producers. More recently, Mr. Healey was President & CEO of Titan Uranium Inc., a Tier One TSX.V listed company, where his responsibilities included the permitting of a major mine and mineral recovery facility. As well, Mr. Healey has served as the national president for the Geological Society of Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and has published several papers on resource and reserve evaluations.

Jeff Poloni, CEO, remarks, “Both new Advisory Board members bring extensive experience and have deep knowledge of the area hosting K9’s Stony Lake Project. We look forward to drawing off of the wealth of knowledge about the area that these gentlemen have. We believe that we are onto something special at Stony Lake and the addition to our technical team is a key piece to achieving success. Mr. Healey will also serve as the Company’s Qualified Person (“QP”)”

About Stony Lake

The Stony Lake East project lies within the Cape Ray/Valentine Lake structural trend in Central Newfoundland along the prolific Dog Bay Line. The project covers 13,625 ha and 27 kilometers of favorable trend between Sokoman’s Moosehead discovery to the northeast and Marathon’s Valentine Lake deposit to the southwest. The structural setting of the property lies parallel to that of New Found Gold’s Queensway Project.

K9 Gold Corp.

“Jeff Poloni”

CEO, Director

For further information, please contact:

Toll Free Number: (833) 434-GOLD (4653)

Kosta Tsoutsis

Director

K9 Gold Corp.

email: kosta@k9goldcorp.com

Telephone: 604 808-9134

Brian Morrison

Chief Financial Officer and Director

K9 Gold Corp.

email: brian@k9goldcorp.com

telephone: 604 312-6910

