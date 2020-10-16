K9 Gold Announces Private Placement Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to Accelerate Exploration at Stony Lake

K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC) (FSE: 5GP) (OTC Pink: WDFCF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,174,604 units at a price of $0.315 per unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.









K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC) (FSE: 5GP) (OTC Pink: WDFCF) (“K9” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,174,604 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.315 per unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the “Private Placement”). Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant, each whole share purchase warrant being exercisable for a period of three years at a price of $0.42 per share. Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. has agreed to purchase 2,000,000 units of the Private Placement.

About Palisades Goldcorp

Palisades Goldcorp is Canada’s resource focused merchant bank. Palisades’ management team has a demonstrated track record of making money and is backed by many of the industry’s most notable financiers. With junior resource equities valued at generational lows, management believes the sector is on the cusp of a major bull market move. Palisades is positioning itself with significant stakes in undervalued companies and assets with the goal of generating superior returns.

Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for exploration on the Stony Lake East Gold Project.

The Private Placement may include finder’s fees of up to 8% cash.

All securities issued pursuant to this financing are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance. The Private Placement is subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

