Drilling Resumes At Napié

Mako Gold Limited (“Mako” or “theCompany”; ASX:MKG) is pleased to advise that it has resumed drilling following the end of the wet season, at the Tchaga Prospect at the Company’s flagship Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Tchaga is located on a +23km soil anomaly and coincident 30km‐long Napié Fault (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

35,000 m reverse circulation and diamond drill program has resumed on the Napié Project, following the end of the wet season

Drill program to achieve the following: Extensional drilling at Tchaga to expand previously drilled mineralised zones and test new undrilled ones Extensional drilling at Gogbala to test south of recent wide and high‐grade intercepts Advance Tchaga and Gogbala towards a JORC maiden resource Testother high‐priority regional prospects on the Napié permit including at Tchaga North ,and Komboro First‐pass drilling on regional exploration targets First assay results expected in late November



Mako’s Managing Director, Peter Ledwidge commented:

“We are pleased to have resumed drilling activities on the Napié Project as we advance the Tchaga and Gogbala Prospects towards a maiden resource. We will be starting with Tchaga extensional drilling and then moving to Gogbala and other high‐priority exploration drill targets on Napié. Our current cash position of c.$12m provides ample funding to complete the planned programs1. The first assay results are expected in late November.”

