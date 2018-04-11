VanadiumCorp Joins The Tormont50 Pre-ETF

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSXV:VRB) (the “Company”) has joined the Tormont50 upon invitation by the Tormont Group. The Tormont 50 is a company investment platform limited to 50 companies targeting formation of an exchange traded fund “ETF”.

Companies invited to the Tormont50 must demonstrate compelling reasons for investment, including but not limited to, undervaluation relative to peers, new and innovative/disruptive technologies or methods, management/board evolution, upcoming events likely to drive value appreciation and other features which could enable a multiple increase in market cap over the next 6-18 months.

The Tormont50 is introduced to companies and institutional investors providing relevant and credible information for select top growth opportunities identified by Tormont Group in the North American small and microcap segment and partner to focused outreach, new introductions, investment, coverage and other requirements needed to gain market credibility and leadership.

Member companies are the upcoming new leaders in their segment, focused on new technologies, innovation, and disruption. All present compelling reasons to own. Membership is limited to a maximum of 50 Companies. Member Companies are showcased to over 60 currently subscribed institutional shareholders across North America.

Tormont Group

Tormont Group is a collective of corporate advisory, marketing & digital media, and public relations experts. Their focus is assisting select companies in presenting a succinct and uniform message to the investor community and effectively communicating that message through the most efficient mediums available. The Corporate Advisory partnership collectively has over 80 years of success in portfolio management, M&A, investment banking and institutional sales.

Tormont hosts an annual Tormont50 conference in which all member companies and institutional investors are invited. This event is an open forum for one-on one introductions and meetings between company and interested investors, as well as a relaxed venue for building company to company introductions and relationships. Guest speakers will discuss topics of relevance to the attendees and will include some of the investors subscribed to the platform. The Tormont50 conference an exclusive event and is not be extended to any entity outside the membership.

About VanadiumCorp

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. is an innovative process technology and mining company dedicated to commercializing new methods to sustainably recover critical metals. The energy of tomorrow will be radically different than the past. Innovation will prove essential to meeting the world’s growing energy needs sustainably. Vanadium electrolyte is the key to sustainable energy storage and the wide-spread deployment of renewable energy. VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Process Technology is the world’s first environmentally sustainable, high-yield, high-efficiency process for recovering vanadium, titanium and iron from virtually any vanadium-bearing source, including waste. VanadiumCorp also holds a significant vanadium-titanium-iron bearing resource base in mining friendly Quebec, Canada

Contact VanadiumCorp:

Adriaan Bakker, President and Chief Executive Officer

By phone: 604-385-4489

By email: ab@vanadiumcorp.com

Website: www.vanadiumcorp.com

