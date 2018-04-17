Neometals Updates Barrambie Mineral Resource Estimate

Neometals Ltd (ASX:NMT) has expanded the JORC resource of its 100-percent-owned Barrambie Project in Western Australia.

Neometals CEO Chris Reed said: “As we progress the dual-track evaluation of direct shipping ore and integrated titanium/vanadium production, and with strong market conditions and pricing, it is timely to update the resource and maiden exploration target. Barrambie is globally significant in both size and grade, and offers significant optionality in terms of timing, scale and commodity focus for optimal development.”

