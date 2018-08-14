Largo Resources Q2 Revenues Top C$103 Million

Toronto-based Largo Resources, is a strategic mineral company focused on the production of vanadium flake, high purity vanadium flake and high purity vanadium powder at the Maracás Menchen mine in Brazil.









Largo Resources (TSX: LGO,OTCQX:LGORF) is very pleased to report record net income of C$90.7 million (C$0.17 per share) and cash flows provided before non-cash working capital items of C$77.7 million on revenues of C$103.3 million in the three-month period ended June 30, 2018.

As quoted from the press release:

Q2 2018 Highlights Net income of C$90.7 million and earnings per share of C$0.17 after a deferred income tax recovery of C$45.6 million

Revenues of C$103.3 million in Q2 2018, a 189 percent increase over Q2 2017 and a 13 percent increase over Q1 2018

Cash provided before non-cash working capital items of C$77.7 million in Q2 2018, an increase of C$66.7 million over Q2 2017

Total production of 2,458 tonnes of V2O5 in Q2 2018, a 13 percent increase over Q2 2017 and an 11 percent increase over Q1 2018

Average Vanadium Pentoxide (V2O5) price of ~US$15.44/lb V2O5 in Q2 2018

Cash balance at June 30, 2018 of C$84.2 million (excluding restricted cash of C$201.2 million) “We are extremely pleased with our financial and overall operational performance during the second quarter of 2018. In continuing the success of Q1 2018, Largo recognized revenues of C$103.3 million during the quarter and achieved net income of $90.7 million, including a non-cash deferred income tax recovery of C$45.6 million. Importantly, because of this ongoing strong performance, our net debt level as at June 30, 2018 was approximately C$115 million, or approximately US$87 million,” said Mark Smith, President and CEO for Largo.

