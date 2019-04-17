Permex To Begin Trading on OTC Exchange

Permex Petroleum has announced that the OTC Markets Group has approved the listing of the company’s shares on its OTCQB Market using symbol “OILCF”.









Permex Petroleum (CSE:OIL,OTCQB:OILCF) has announced that the OTC Markets Group has approved the listing of the company’s shares on its OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol “OILCF” and that trading will begin at market open on April 17, 2019.

As quoted from the press release:

The company’s common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol OIL. “Trading on the OTCQB Market will expand Permex’s presence in the United States with exposure to US equities markets through an established trading platform,” said Mehran Ehsan, CEO of Permex. “We look forward to introducing Permex to a broader range of institutional and retail investors in the United States and to providing US investors with access to the Company’s securities through a recognized US marketplace. Further to our recent listing on the CSE,” continued Ehsan, “this is an important milestone as we continue our track record of execution towards maximizing long term shareholder value.” For more information and to view a full list of OTCQB-listed companies, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Click here to read the full announcement