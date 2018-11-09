Wealth Posts Recording Link to Conference Call

Wealth Minerals (TSXV:WML; OTCQX:WMLLF; SSE:WMLCL; Frankfurt:EJZN) (the “Company” or “Wealth”) announces it has completed the previously announced conference call and has arranged a recording of the call for review.









https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/wml/mediaframe/27380/indexl.html

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/wml/mediaframe/27380/indexl.html

Henk Van Alphen, CEO, said: “I would like to thank Wealth stakeholders for participating in the call, which had several hundred attendees. I sincerely hope the call addressed people’s questions and concerns about Wealth Minerals and how we continue to push forward our assets to create value. While it is a challenging market environment currently, the future of the lithium mining industry is bright and we have no doubt that Wealth Minerals has a special combination of assets and people to be a leading player in the global lithium space.”

About Wealth Minerals Ltd.

Wealth is a mineral resource company with interests in Canada, Mexico, Peru and Chile. The Company’s main focus is the acquisition of lithium projects in South America. To date, the Company has positioned itself to develop the Aguas Calientes Norte and Quisquiro Salars in Chile (the Trinity Project), as well as to work alongside existing producers in the prolific Atacama Salar, in addition to the Laguna Verde lithium project acquisition. The Company has also positioned itself to play a role in asset consolidation in Chile with the Five Salars Project.

The Company is transitioning from asset acquisition to developing its current high potential portfolio. Lithium market dynamics and a rapidly increasing metal price are the result of profound structural issues with the industry meeting anticipated future demand. Wealth is positioning itself to be a major beneficiary of this future mismatch of supply and demand. The Company also maintains and continues to evaluate a portfolio of precious and base metal exploration-stage projects.

For further details on the Company, readers are referred to the Company’s website (www.wealthminerals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

