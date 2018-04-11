Wealth Minerals CEO Weighs In On The Truth About The Lithium Space

Wealth Minerals (TSXV:WML; OTCQB:WMLLF; SSE:WMLCL; Frankfurt:EJZ) and company CEO, Tim McCutcheon were recently profiled on Mining Global.

Wealth Minerals began hunting for lithium assets in their natural home of Chile in 2016 which “saw the company pick up the Trinity project, Atacama, Laguna Verde, the Five Salars and the Seven Salars (which includes the Salar de La Isla, believed to be Chile’s second largest lithium deposit) within the space of 10 months.”

McCutcheon shares his opinion on where he sees the lithium industry heading in the next 5 years. He goes on to say that there is a big gaping hole between projects in production and projects being developed as far as lithium is concerned. McCutcheon expects demands to skyrocket in the next 5 years and not many companies positioned to meet the demand and while there is plenty of lithium for everyone to consume, “there will be a big scramble to find this resource” in the medium term.

Wealth Minerals is ramping up its own operations by hoping to team up with one of three state-owned Chilean companies in the mining space – CODELCO (the copper giant), CORFO (the Chilean Economic Development Agency) or Enami (copper processing).

