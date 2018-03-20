Lithium Investing VIDEO — Patrick Highsmith: Lithium Oversupply Forecast is Overly Optimistic Patrick Highsmith, CEO of Pure Energy Minerals, shares his insights on the lithium market and his company in this PDAC 2018 interview. « What is Lithium Carbonate… Priscila Barrera • March 20, 2018

Speaking with the Investing News Network at this year’s Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference, Patrick Highsmith, CEO of Pure Energy Minerals (TSXV:PE), shared his thoughts on the lithium market.

Lithium oversupply fears hit the market after top lithium producer SQM (NYSE:SQM) reached a deal with Chile’s Corfo, allowing it to expand production. In February, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) released a report that increased investors’ concerns and put pressure on lithium stocks.

For Highsmith, the potential output expansion is great news for the market — “[otherwise, the] lithium batteries that we desperately need might not get made.”

However, he sees the lithium supply outlook as a “bit overly optimistic,” as many projects in the pipeline are not fully funded. “My guess is there’ll be a little less lithium coming online and it’ll take a little longer than projected,” he added.

Highsmith also shared what’s ahead for Pure Energy Minerals after completing a preliminary economic assessment for its Clayton Valley lithium project last year.

Watch the video above to learn more about his thoughts on lithium demand and supply, prices and what’s ahead for Pure Energy Minerals in 2018. The transcript for this interview will be added shortly.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.