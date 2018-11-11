5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Vision Lithium Takes the Lead

On the TSX Venture Exchange last week, Vision Lithium, Rugby Mining, Brixton Metals, Karmin Exploration and Westhaven Ventures make the cut for the top five gainers.









The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell on Friday (November 9), losing 14.25 points, or 2.14 percent, to 652.81.

Looking at commodities, gold posted some gains but dipped (alongside silver) following the Fed policy statement that revealed that interest rates would remain unchanged at this time.

Base metals were also down across the board despite a little jump in value on the day of the US midterms.

Looking at Canadian juniors on the Toronto Venture Exchange, here are the top gainers for the week in the energy and materials sectors.

Vision Lithium (TSXV: VLI )

Rugby Mining (TSXV: RUG )

Brixton Metals (TSXV: BBB )

Karmin Exploration (TSXV: KAR )

Westhaven Ventures (TSXV: WHN )

Scroll down to see a little about what each company has been up to.

Vision Lithium

Canadian explorer Vision Lithium has its eyes on the battery metals sector and is focused on exploring and developing lithium and copper assets, primarily in Canada.

It has three assets: Sirmac for lithium, Dôme Lemieux for copper and St Stephens for nickel.

The company has not released any news this side of July 24 — though its last release on that date was about exploration on its Sirmac property in Quebec.

On the TSXV, Vision Lithium’s share price doubled this week to C$0.2, up by 100 percent.

Rugby Mining

Copper-focused Rugby Mining has a portfolio of projects in Australia and in Colombia, which is home to its flagship Cobrasco project, which is located in what it calls the under-explorer Choco copper belt.

Last Wednesday (November 7), the company released an update on a number of its Colombian assets, including the San Antonio project.

It revealed that after getting the results of half of a two-hole drill program that were below expectations, it would be terminating its option for the property.

The company’s update on its projects in Colombia was well received, with Rugby’s value increasing by 35.71 percent on the TSXV, to C$0.19.

Brixton Metals

Brixton Metals is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on advancing its wholly-owned gold and silver projects.

Properties include the Langis and Hudson Bay silver-cobalt mines in Ontario, Canada’s historic Cobalt camp, the advanced stage silver-gold-copper-lead Hog Heaven project in Montana; the district-scale Thorn gold-silver-copper project in British Columbia and the early stage Atlin gold project in Northwestern BC.

No news since October, but the least release from Brixton was about results from the Cobalt camp returning silver and cobalt.

On the TSXV, Brixton enjoyed a 26.67 percent increase in its share value to C$0.19 by Friday.

Karmin Exploration

Zinc and gold focused Karmin Exploration has assets in Brazil, and had assets in Peru until it sold them earlier this year as revealed in what was the company’s most recent press release.

Of its remaining assets, it has a 30 percent interest in the Aripuanã zinc project, and a 100 percent interest in a gold project under the same name. Both projects are in Brazil.

On the TSXV, Karmin was valued at C$0.87 on Friday, having gained 22.54 percent over the week.

Westhaven Ventures

Westhaven Ventures is a gold explorer focused on three projects in a line in the Spences Bridge gold belt of Southern BC. It currently has the Prospect Valley, Shovelnose and Skoonka Creek projects on the boil.

Last week, it reported that it was commencing an airborne geophysics survey at its Skoona project in British Columbia.

On the TSXV, Westhaven’s shares increased by a modest 20.75 percent at the news, rising to C$1.28.

Data for 5 Top TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using tradingview.com. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than $10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the basic materials and energy sectors are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Brixton Metals is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.