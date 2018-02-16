Stria Provides Update on Private Placement

Stria Lithium Inc. (TSXV:SRA) (“Stria” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has secured an extension from the Exchange to complete the Company’s equity financing by March 17, 2018. The price reservation remains valid. To date, the company has raised $262,500 in a tranche that closed January 22, 2018.

The terms of the financing, as previously announced on January 23, 2018, are to raise up to $500,000.025 by issuing 9,523,810 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.0525 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (the “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of Stria at a price of $0.07 over 48 months.

About Stria Lithium Inc.

Stria is a Canadian junior mining exploration company with an expanding technology focus and is the sole owner of the Pontax spodumene lithium property in Northern Québec. Stria’s mission is to be a reliable, profitable global source for both lithium metal and lithium compound products and process technologies for producing value added lithium products.

Stria’s expanded business focus is on the application of in-house developed technologies and processes that lead to the production and milling of lithium metal and lithium metal foil for advanced lithium batteries. From the production of lithium metal also comes the value added production of: lithium hydroxide; lithium carbonate; lithium fluoride; and lithium chloride.

Lithium is a critical metal in the universal fight against global warming. It is a core component of Lithium-Ion batteries used for powering electric vehicles and for industrial scale energy storage.

Stria is part of the 2GL Platform green energy technology strategy alliance with Grafoid Inc., Focus Graphite Inc. and Braille Battery Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Contact:

Stria Lithium Inc.

Gary Economo, President & CEO

613 702-0789

[email protected]

www.strialithium.com

