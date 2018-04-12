Stria Lithium Inc. Closes Private Placement and Announces Stock Option Grants

Stria Lithium Inc. (TSXV:SRA) (“Stria” or the “Company”) has closed its previously announced private placement. As announced January 23, February 16 and March 20, 2018, the Company raised $262,500.

The Company is also pleased to announce the grant of incentive stock options as compensation to its directors, officers, employees and consultants. Options to purchase up to 4,358,500 Common Shares (”Shares”) of the Company have been granted at an exercise price of $0.06 per Share. These options vest on April 9, 2018. The options expire on April 9, 2022.

About Stria Lithium Inc.

Stria is a Canadian junior mining exploration company with an expanding technology focus and is the sole owner of the Pontax spodumene lithium property in Northern Quebec. Stria’s mission is to be a reliable, profitable global source for both lithium metal and lithium compound products and process technologies for producing value added lithium products.

Stria’s expanded business focus is on the application of in-house developed technologies and processes that lead to the production and milling of lithium metal and lithium metal foil for advanced lithium batteries. From the production of lithium metal also comes the value added production of: lithium hydroxide; lithium carbonate; lithium fluoride; and lithium chloride.

Lithium is a critical metal in the universal fight against global warming. It is a core component of Lithium-Ion batteries used for powering electric vehicles and for industrial scale energy storage. Stria is part of the 2GL Platform green energy technology strategy alliance with Grafoid Inc., Focus Graphite Inc. and Braille Battery Inc.

Contact:

Stria Lithium Inc.

Gary Economo, President & CEO

613 702-0789

geconomo@strialithium.com

www.strialithium.com

