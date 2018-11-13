Stria Lithium and Grafoid are Pleased to Announce the Successful Co-Development of an Innovative Graphene Based Membrane Useful as An Innovative Precursor to the Traditional Lithium Extraction Process

Stria Lithium Inc. (TSXV:SRA) (OTCQX: SRCAF) (“Stria” or the “Company”) and Grafoid Inc. (“GRAFOID”) are pleased to announce the successful co-development of an innovative graphene based filtration membrane to separate Magnesium and Calcium from salars. Developed in concert with Grafoid Inc. – a related company sharing common directors and an active partner in the 2GL Green Energy Technology Strategic Alliance – this filtration membrane functions as a precursor that promotes efficiencies within the conventional process of recovering Lithium from Salts.

Currently, the key method of recovering commercial lithium has remained the same for over half a century: by evaporating brines collected from salars and salt lakes in evaporation ponds1. However, this method can take a year or more leading to large amounts of salt waste. In addition, Magnesium and Calcium are also present but represent impurities that must be refined out in the process. With the demand for lithium outpacing the recovery rate of lithium from brine – faster and more efficient methods of recovery will be critical to supply the growing demand.

The co-developed graphene based membrane has the potential to remove the Magnesium and Calcium at the onset of the process. This potential precursor makes the successive steps in the lithium extraction process much more efficient if impurities, such as Magnesium and Calcium, are absent. Early results suggest that the graphene based membranes are highly effective as a first step in the extraction process and could be commercially implemented across the industry as a whole.

Gary Economo, CEO of Stria Lithum states, “We are always excited by any opportunity to contribute to bringing innovation to our industry. Solving process challenges is a critical component that can directly impact the ability of the industry to meet the growing demand for Lithium and our membranes could potentially help to shape these processes. We are extremely happy to be a part of the conversation.”

Dr. Kiran Manga, Grafoid’s Engineering Manager states: “With our graphene based membranes having already demonstrated their disruptive nature with water filtration, their flexibility to be readily adapted across other industries demonstrates the potential reach. The successful co-development of a filtration membrane with Stria Lithium as a precursor in the separation of Lithium from salt –is yet another example of this.”

About Stria Lithium Inc.

Stria Lithium is a Canadian junior mining exploration company with an expanding technology focus and is the sole owner of the Pontax spodumene lithium property in Northern Québec. Stria’s mission is to be a reliable, profitable global source for both lithium metal and lithium compound products and process technologies for producing value added lithium products.

Stria’s expanded business focus is on the application of in-house developed technologies and processes that lead to the production and milling of lithium metal and lithium metal foil for advanced lithium batteries. From the production of lithium metal also comes the value added production of: lithium hydroxide; lithium carbonate; lithium fluoride; and lithium chloride.

Lithium is a critical metal in the universal fight against global warming. It is a core component of Lithium-Ion batteries used for powering electric vehicles and for industrial scale energy storage.

Stria Lithium is part of the 2GL Platform green energy technology strategic alliance with Grafoid Inc., Focus Graphite Inc. and Braille Battery Inc.

About Grafoid Inc.

Founded in 2011, Grafoid Inc. is a graphene research, development and investment company that invests in, manages and develops markets for processes that produce economically scalable graphene for use in graphene development applications by leading corporations and institutions. Grafoid’s leading investment produces application friendly, minimal-defect, high-energy density few layer graphene, utilizing a safe, non-destructive extraction process, leaving the lowest possible ecological footprint. The completely unique, proprietary process results in what Grafoid regards as a new global standard for economically scalable, high-purity graphene products — trademarked under the MesoGraf™ trade name — that can be tailored to both industrial and commercial applications.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

There can be no assurance that any statements of forward-looking information contained in this release will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral statements containing forward-looking information are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Stria disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any statements of forward-looking information that speak only as of the date of this release.

