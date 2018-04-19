Lithium Investing

Standard Lithium Completes Gravity Geophysical Survey at Cadiz Dry Lake, California Lithium Project

• April 19, 2018
Standard Lithium (TSXV:SLL) (FRA:S5L) is pleased to announce that Hasbrouck Geophysics Inc. has successfully completed a large-scale gravity geophysical survey at the company’s Cadiz Dry Lake Project, in the Mojave area of California.

As quoted in the press release:

Dr. Andy Robinson, COO and President of Standard Lithium commented: “The results from this high quality geophysical survey are very encouraging. This work has defined a closed basin with infill deposits that are known to host lithium brines, based on preliminary sampling of extraction wells operated by the permitted producer.  Standard Lithium’s excellent relationship with the Project’s permitted operator will allow for further exploration of the deeper basin infill deposits under the existing permitted brine operations.  This successful and rapid acquisition of high quality gravity survey data from our Cadiz Dry Lake Project will be used to plan additional resource assessment work at Cadiz for the remainder of 2018.”

Click here for the full text release

