Sigma Lithium Commissions Lithium Concentrate Phase 1 Production Plant and Provides Drilling Program Update

SIGMA Lithium (TSXV:SGMA) announces today the commissioning of the phase 1 production plant on its property site in Minas Gerais, Brazil. This is a very significant step towards achieving full-scale commercial production at its Grota do Cirilo property – targeted for the fourth quarter of 2019.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are very pleased to commission this phase I production plant,” said Calvyn Gardner, CEO of Sigma. “Having built this facility now showcases our battery-grade concentrate and enables us to ship samples to potential strategic partners. This will position us to finalize offtake agreements well before we are in commercial production in 2019.”

