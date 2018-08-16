Sigma Lithium Commissions Lithium Concentrate Phase 1 Production Plant and Provides Drilling Program Update

Lithium

SIGMA Lithium announces today the commissioning of the phase 1 production plant on its property site in Minas Gerais, Brazil. This is a very significant step towards achieving full-scale commercial production at its Grota do Cirilo property – targeted for the fourth quarter of 2019.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are very pleased to commission this phase I production plant,” said Calvyn Gardner, CEO of Sigma. “Having built this facility now showcases our battery-grade concentrate and enables us to ship samples to potential strategic partners. This will position us to finalize offtake agreements well before we are in commercial production in 2019.”

Click here for the full text release

