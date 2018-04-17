RedZone Announces the Appointment of Jean-Philippe Paiement to the Company’s Advisory Board and an Update on Exploration Permit Application

RedZone Resources Inc. (TSXV:REZ) (“the Company” or “RedZone”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jean-Philippe Paiement to the Company’s advisory board. Mr. Paiement currently works for a leading mining focused private equity fund. Prior to that he worked with SGS Canada Inc., a global mining consultancy where he was involved with Nemaska Lithium Inc. for close to five years, where his responsibilities included resource modelling and estimation, exploration and drilling oversight, feasibility study management, and as acting geologist for Nemaska from 2014 to 2018. Mr. Paiement graduated from Université du Québec in Montréal (2006) with a B.Sc. in Resources Geology and from Laval University (2009) with a M.Sc. in Metallogeny and Geochemistry. Mr. Paiement is a member of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (OGQ) as a Professional Geologist, he is also considered a Qualified Person for lithium and precious and base metal. It is anticipated that he will join the Company’s board at the next AGM.

By way of corporate update, RedZone is pleased to report that its exploration drilling permit for the Lucky Mica Dyke at its Fornter Boyd lithium property in Arizona has been submitted. The approval process is not expected to be a lengthy one.

