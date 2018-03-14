QMC Receives Drill Permit for the Irgon Lithium Mine Project

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., (TSX.v: QMC) (FSE: 3LQ) (OTC PINK: QMCQF) (“QMC” or “the Company”). QMC is pleased to report that it has received a drill permit from the Sustainable Development Office (“SD”) of the Manitoba Government for its proposed drill program on the Irgon Pegmatite Dike at the company’s 100% owned Irgon Lithium Mine Project, S.E. Manitoba.

The Company is currently in the process of requesting and assessing bids from drilling contractors prior to initiating a 2000 metre drill program designed to confirm both the historic Li2O assays received from the 1953/54 drill program and those obtained from historic sampling across the six crosscuts on the 200-foot level in the underground workings. These historic results are reported in Manitoba Assessment Report #94932.

