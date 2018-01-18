Lithium Investing

Power Metals Intersects 2.07 % Li2O and 213.96 ppm Ta Over 18.0 m at Case Lake

• January 18, 2018
Power Metals Corp. (“Power Metals Corp.” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:PWM)(FRANKFURT:OAA1)(OTC:AOUFF) is pleased to announce drill hole assays for lithium (Li) and tantalum (Ta) mineralized intervals for the Main Dyke at Case Lake, east of Cochrane, Ontario.

As quoted in the press release:

Dr. Selway, VP of Exploration stated “The assay highlights for hole 40 are spectacular with 18.0 m of 2.07 % Li2O and I look forward to reviewing the assays for the remaining holes of the drill program. The assays for the first new dyke suggest that this dyke has real exploration potential and is a future target.  During the first few days of drilling on the Northeast Dyke we have been thrilled with what we have seen to date.  We will provide updates as they become readily available.”

Click here for the full text release

