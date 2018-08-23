Lithium

Power Metals Announces Discovery of New “West Joe Dyke” Spodumene Pegmatite

August 23rd, 2018

Power Metals is pleased to announce the discovery of West Joe Dyke spodumene pegmatite on the Case Lake property, 80 km east of Cochrane, northeastern Ontario. 

Power Metals (TSX VENTURE:PWM)(FRANKFURT:OAA1)(OTC:PWRMF) is pleased to announce the discovery of West Joe Dyke spodumene pegmatite on the Case Lake property, 80 km east of Cochrane, northeastern Ontario.

As quoted in the press release:

Dr. Selway, VP of Exploration, stated: “I am thrilled that our idea to build a trail and move the drill to the west side of Little Joe Lake has paid off with the discovery of West Joe Dyke. The trail has opened up access to lots more ground to explore. The 1.6 km between the Main Dyke and the West Joe Dyke is a new exploration target for spodumene mineralization. Our Case Lake Property is proving to be a truly amazing asset.”

